With a good part of the world population confined to their homes due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix and the rest of the streaming platforms for series and movies have become essential allies with which to liven up the period of forced quarantine.
And of course, each month the different platforms continue to add new content that comes to your catalog week after week. And as usual before the end of a month, Netflix just announced the premieres in series and movies that will arrive throughout the month of May.
Among the premieres of the month of May, stand out White Lines, a new series from the creator of The paper house, in which the corpse of a famous Manchester DJ appears 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. The first season of the series Hollywood, the movie, also premieres. All day and one night or The Other Missy, among many others that we will see below.
Perhaps the most anticipated novelty next May is the premiere of the fifth season of the Billions series, which arrives on the 4th of next month.
Netflix news in May 2020
May 1
Hollywood – Season 1
All day and one night
Animals without collar
Almost happy
If you knew
Ms. Serial Killer
TUT TUT CORY BÓLIDOS: THE DANCE OF CHRISSY
May 4th
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill
May 6th
Working mothers – Season 4
Yes my love
May 7th
Death squad
Hotel Transilvania 3
Scissors Seven
May 8
Valeria – Season 2
Dead to me – Season 2
The Eddy – Season 1
Playmobil: the movie
May 11
Bon voyage: psychedelic adventures
Media lawsuits
may 13th
may 14
15 th of May
I love you, asshole
White Lines
Chichipatos
She-Ra and the princesses of power
PARASYTE: The Maxim
May 22nd
Z control – Season 2
The lovebirds
Selling Sunset
may 23
Dynasty – Season 3
may 27th
May 28
May 29
Space force – Season 1
Other novelties without date
Snowpiercer – Season 1
Outlander – Season 4
Gotham – Season 5
Batman VS Superman: The Origin Of Justice
Mine or nobody
Great little life
Skinhead
Until you drop from exhaustion
Human nature
Cracked Up: Darrel Hammond’s Story
Ben Platt live from Radio Music Hall
Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the royal locomotive
Ninja Turtles
Boy Bon Bon: a monkey with tools
