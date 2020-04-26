With a good part of the world population confined to their homes due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix and the rest of the streaming platforms for series and movies have become essential allies with which to liven up the period of forced quarantine.

And of course, each month the different platforms continue to add new content that comes to your catalog week after week. And as usual before the end of a month, Netflix just announced the premieres in series and movies that will arrive throughout the month of May.

Among the premieres of the month of May, stand out White Lines, a new series from the creator of The paper house, in which the corpse of a famous Manchester DJ appears 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. The first season of the series Hollywood, the movie, also premieres. All day and one night or The Other Missy, among many others that we will see below.

Perhaps the most anticipated novelty next May is the premiere of the fifth season of the Billions series, which arrives on the 4th of next month.

Netflix news in May 2020

May 1

Hollywood – Season 1

All day and one night

Animals without collar

Almost happy

If you knew

Ms. Serial Killer

TUT TUT CORY BÓLIDOS: THE DANCE OF CHRISSY

May 4th

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill

May 6th

Working mothers – Season 4

Yes my love

May 7th

Death squad

Hotel Transilvania 3

Scissors Seven

May 8

Valeria – Season 2

Dead to me – Season 2

The Eddy – Season 1

Playmobil: the movie

May 11

Bon voyage: psychedelic adventures

Media lawsuits

may 13th

may 14

15 th of May

I love you, asshole

White Lines

Chichipatos

She-Ra and the princesses of power

PARASYTE: The Maxim

May 22nd

Z control – Season 2

The lovebirds

Selling Sunset

may 23

Dynasty – Season 3

may 27th

May 28

May 29

Space force – Season 1

Other novelties without date

Snowpiercer – Season 1

Outlander – Season 4

Gotham – Season 5

Batman VS Superman: The Origin Of Justice

Mine or nobody

Great little life

Skinhead

Until you drop from exhaustion

Human nature

Cracked Up: Darrel Hammond’s Story

Ben Platt live from Radio Music Hall

Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the royal locomotive

Ninja Turtles

Boy Bon Bon: a monkey with tools

