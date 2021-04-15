These are the series and movies that Netflix releases today | AP

A total of two series and two movies arrive on the famous Netflix platform today, Wednesday April 14, that's right, four premieres arrive at the streaming giant, something that is impressive, since Friday is almost always when there are more premieres.

Netflix prepared this Wednesday a variety of productions for almost all tastes on its service, since the platform premieres today two series and two feature films.

As you can see, the platform continues to add content to its catalog with new films, original and exclusive productions, new series and new documentaries.

In fact, this month a barrage of series, films and documentaries arrive in the streaming platform’s catalog to continue increasing the bulk of the content available on the platform.

Netflix premieres for today Wednesday April 14, 2021:

“Dad, stop embarrassing me!” (SERIE)

A single father who owns a cosmetics company collides head-on with fatherhood when his stubborn teenage daughter moves in with him.

“The Circle: EU: Season Two (SERIES)

The Circle brings us more tangles! A new group of unsubtle allies, enemies, and impostors form bonds and compete for the grand prize.

“Love and Monsters” (MOVIE)

Seven years after surviving in a post-apocalyptic world full of monsters, Joel leaves the safety of the bunker to go in search of his ex-girlfriend.

“Why m @ tar0n” (DOCUMENTARY)

When a devastated family uses social media to find the as3s1nos of young Crystal Theobald, the line between justice and revenge is blurred.