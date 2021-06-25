These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, according to Evan Blass

The famous “leaker” has confirmed what will be the design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

The renowned “leaker” Evan Blass has shared with the world what would supposedly be the Definitive design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the next folding smartphones of the South Korean company that would be presented at the end of summer.

The image shows the two folding devices, with an aesthetic that, while maintaining the format and – in part – the lines of the previous generation, also introduces big changes In the design.

This is what the new family of Samsung folding looks like

The first thing that stands out in the image is the new dual-tone finish of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, which in this case combines gold and black.

You can also see how the Galaxy Z Flip3’s secondary screen has grown in size, and its dual rear camera now looks more similar to the Galaxy S21 line.

Regarding the Galaxy Z Fold3, we see the same “book-like” format, with a large main screen that allows you to transform your smartphone into something more like a tablet. No appreciable hole for front camera, but it may be due to Samsung’s decision to use black wallpaper in their press materials.

Evleaks himself has confirmed a few hours ago that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 “definitely supports S-Pen”, thus becoming the first folding with support for a stylus, and certifying –probably- the death of the Galaxy Note series, at least for this year. Also, Blass has shared an image in which you can see the Z Fold3 with a case and an S-Pen, which leads us to think that Samsung would have decided to use the same formula of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in its new foldable.

