These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 that we would like to see in an UNPACKED

Samsung mistakenly (or not) leaked the designs of its Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, and here we have the first renderings of how they would look in all their glory.

Experts say that 2021 will be the year of folding mobile phones, and the truth is that after seeing Xiaomi enter the market, everything seems to indicate that this will be the case, with Samsung watching over weapons for the summer and starting to move the hype machinery with these Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 who have already anticipated their design lines while we also wait for a tri-fold tablet model for the coming months.

This time, the scene was quick to recreate yesterday’s leaks, so SamMobile taught us directly the best renders that you are going to see these days of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 that Samsung will present in the summer, and that should arrive early in the third trimester to bring Samsung back to the forefront of the industry.

In fact, it is that Samsung seems that it will cement all the interest of its third folding iteration in a new generation of Ultra Thin Glass with better protection capabilities and the long-awaited S-Pen support, although in your case it will be a new hybrid stylus model that we do not know what capabilities it will incorporate.

Be that as it may, here we have come to see the devices, so now we leave you with everything we know about the new Galaxy Z from 2021 that Samsung already has in its last stages of production.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is completely filtered: images and videos of the supposed new Samsung folding

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, in all its splendor

Starting with the smallest model, the Galaxy Z Flip3, which looks like will skip a generation to catch up with his older brother in the third, he would have a bigger screen on the outside and a renewed design that it is much more attractive, and that it would look for a better interaction with notifications and controls without having to open the device.

Also, it seems that screens would go up to 120 Hz of refresh rate, with the exterior at 1.83 inches instead of last year’s view at 1.1 inches and quite useless in certain situations. There is also talk of a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a dual camera setup, without much more detail for now on the rest of the hardware, albeit with the internal camera in a hole still visible.

Going to the largest model, the future and hypothetical Samsung Galaxy Fold3 would bet again on glass and metal, maintaining a triple camera setup on the rear although stylizing the hump a bit more, which would be smaller and with a less “industrial” design to better adapt to the whole.

The screens would be both 120 Hz to alleviate one of the most important criticisms of the current model, with the flexible AMOLED panel hiding the camera under him for the first time in a Samsung smartphone, which seems to finally have this technology ready in a commercial model.

The chipset would also be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with 5G connectivity, USB Type-C connector, wireless charging and up to 25 W of power in fast charge of two batteries that would be divided on both sides of the terminal.

In the photographic section we would have three 12 megapixel sensors with a wide angle and a telephoto lens, plus hybrid S-Pen support that we discussed, which would be sold separately and it would not be integrated just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Finally and most important, perhaps not very credible, is that there is talk of some kind of IP certification for protection against liquids and dust, although given the characteristics of the terminal, the hinge and the internal connectors that connect both parts, we will have to wait to confirm it completely and rejoice afterwards if it finally proceeds

The expectations are very high, as you will see, but for now let’s take it with caution and comment … What do you expect from the new Samsung Galaxy Z?

The third time is the charm: 2021 will be the year of folding mobiles

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Fold

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all