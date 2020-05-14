The RFEF It has officially issued this Tuesday the changes approved last Friday by the Delegate Commission and that will be applied in football competitions for this 2019-2020 season. Starting with First and Second division.

05/12/2020

Act at 14:13

CEST

The great novelty lies in the regulations of the five changes proposed by the FIFA and approved by the IFAB. The writing reads as follows: “In this sense, it is also approved that, exceptionally and during the remaining matches of the official competitions that must be played during the 2019/2020 sports season, up to five footballer substitutions can be made, to be made, as a limit, in three halts of the match by each team. All of this, in accordance with the provisions of IFAB Circular No. 19 of May 8, 2020, on the temporary amendment of Rule No. 3, being fully applicable to any situations therein provided, in accordance with the provisions of the modified standard & rdquor ;.

Changes that also allow an increase in the number of substitutes to 12, expanding to 23 the number of called:

“For the First and Second Division National League Championships the maximum number of eventually substitute players will be twelve & rdquor ;. In the rest of the official competitions, as stated in the circular itself, the maximum number of eventually substitute players will be nine.

There will be two breaks that can be made in all matches of all official competitions in Spain, given that they will be played in the summer and, despite being played in the afternoon and evening, some will take place with high temperatures. Thus the circular establishes two pauses. A call of hydration and mandatory in all meetings: “In all matches played for the end of the 2019/2020 Season competitions, whether in regular or play-off format, there will necessarily be a hydration break. This pause will last no more than 1 minute so that the players can hydrate themselves & rdquor ;.

But also the norm establishes refreshment breaks, in accordance with FIFA regulations, and which the referee will agree with the captains of both teams for very specific cases of temperature and humidity: “Likewise, the referee, in the interest of the players and by your own safety, depending on the temperature, humidity and degree of insolation, you can contemplate refreshment breaks (from 1 minute and a half to 3 minutes) so that the body temperature of the players can drop. Refreshment breaks will be implemented approximately 30 minutes into the game in both halves of the match (ie around minute 30 and minute 75, respectively). “.

In both cases, the time lost “due to hydration breaks and, in the case of refreshment, added time will be added at the end of each half & rdquor ;. The circular also makes clear that in non-professional football, where the RFEF It has competition in the schedules, the matches will be played every 72 hours & rdquor ;, since in professional football they are the competition of the League although in its calendar it includes these 72 hours of rest between the matches of a First and Second team

