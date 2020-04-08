They feature Aitken, Ticktum, Nissany and Chadwick

Williams has had a difficult past few seasons when it comes to results and, consequently, also in terms of income. Those from Grove want to be reborn and for this they have recently created their own school of young pilots that in 2020 has up to four pilots with very similar roles. For the first time, Williams has clarified his duties.

The four members of this school are Jack Aitken, Dan Ticktum, Jamie Chadwick and Roy Nissany. The first of them is reserve pilot of the team. The second and third are the two development pilots, while the Israeli is a test pilot.

The teachings that are aimed at each one of them are different and adapted to the level at which they are in their sports career, as well as to strengthen their weaknesses. Marc Harris, director of the academy, has explained in depth the tasks they have performed.

Ticktum has spent a lot of time with the team’s engineers at the factory and his training has focused on how to get good feedback from them and how the car works. Much less importance has been given in your case to the simulator, since it is one of its strengths.

The opposite is the case of Chadwick, whose experience in this regard is much less. Therefore, Williams has focused his work on teaching him how to handle it and improve his ability. It should be noted that today the tests in Formula 1 are minimal, so the work on it is of vital importance.

However, whatever their work is, everyone spends a great deal of time in the factory and not just on the circuits. The main reason for this is the birth of a close relationship with all the members of the team, which would help if in the future any of them becomes an official Williams driver.

Harris has highlighted that, in addition to talent, with this school they also obtain benefits as sponsors or other resources. Despite this, he has made it clear that they will not accept any pilot for a lot of money that they carry if they do not have enough talent.

“We are never going to put someone without talent on the simulator, no matter how much they can offer commercially. We have very few testing opportunities, so the work done on the simulator is very valuable. These guys have a great responsibility every time they They go up, so it is not worth signing them if they cannot offer a good performance, “Harris explained on the official website of Formula 1.

On the other hand, they do not expect the academy to give results in the short term, but it is something they have in the long term. In addition, he has affirmed that the objective that Williams has set himself is to find a pilot with great talent to promote him as an official pilot.

“This is a long-term vision and a long-term plan. This is not a one or two-year quick fix. This is a 10-year plan, where the goal and hope is that we find a really talented pilot or pilots and that over time we help them to be the best they can be, and if they are good enough, pilot our car. That is the mission, “he said.

