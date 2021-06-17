These are the risks of not doing sports in summer

In summer, vacations, high temperatures and social life are the excuses we use to stop exercising for a few weeks or even months and dedicate ourselves to the “dolce far niente”. Having been training for the previous months to look perfect in the summer and suddenly abandoning it, can have fatal consequences. Therefore, Fisioserv, the latest concept in exclusive Physiotherapy at home, warns us of the risks of not practicing sports in summer.

The body changes for the worse, since some physiological and biochemical processes are affected. When playing sports, fat is burned and muscles grow, there is a greater blood flow and a large amount of hormones such as adrenaline or endorphins are produced, which cause a feeling of well-being. The more sport you do, the more the body gets used to the state of pleasure. When you abandon it suddenly, the opposite occurs. Muscle mass is replaced by fat. After several months without exercising and not eating healthy, we will gain weight. In addition to having a slow metabolism, you run the risk of suffering from diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, depression or insomnia. In summer we go out more and eat messier. We eat more fat and our diet is worse. Continuing with the training will help to burn off excesses and maintain physical shape. We are more active, but we do not train specifically. In summer we move more, do more activities * but it is not enough. In addition to training that optimizes and improves our quality of life, we must adopt healthy habits such as replacing the car with the bike, changing the elevator for the stairs, swimming, taking walks on the beach. In summer sleep is worse; However, by exercising we will be more relaxed and we will be able to win the battle against insomnia. We can change discipline in the summer. If in winter you train only in the gym, in the summer you can practice water sports such as swimming, water polo or aquagym.

