Complying with hygiene and prevention measures is the constant call made by health authorities and organizations in countries affected by the pandemic of the new SARS-CoV-2 virus. Recommendations range from personal protection to disinfecting surfaces in homes and workplaces.

Chlorine, or bleach as it is known in other countries, is one of the substances that has been recommended to disinfect and eliminate the virus. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarifies that “unexpired chlorine bleach will be effective against coronaviruses if properly diluted.”

Given this specification, Leonel Argüello, epidemiologist and member of the Scientific Disciplinary Committee, ensures that this substance, which kills the virus in a minute, must be used to disinfect the surfaces on which it can be applied and that it is necessary to previously carry out the routine of cleaning before use

Argüello explains that the chlorine has concentrations around 3 and 5 percent and that it is necessary to dilute it in chlorine since it can damage the surfaces or places where the substance is applied; and it is a strong substance when inhaling it.

How to dilute the chlorine?

First, a container that is not transparent should be used, since the light inactivates the chlorine, ensures the specialist, and the concentration of the chlorine must be taken into account.

-If the concentration is 3 percent, six tablespoons of chlorine should be added to one liter of water.

-If the concentration is around 5 percent, add 4 tablespoons to a liter of water.

This dilution lasts 24 hours and after that time the procedure must be done again. This substance can be used on surfaces such as tables, doors, chairs, but it is recommended to read the instructions to know where they can be applied.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reminded that you should not spray chlorine and other disinfectants on the body or ingest them. “These substances can be toxic if ingested, and contact with them irritates and damages the skin and eyes. Bleach and disinfectants should only be used for surface disinfection and always with due precautions, ”he says.

Argüello insists that the population must take into account that “all surfaces in this country may be contaminated with the virus” and recommends not touching your face, especially your nose, eyes and mouth. The main recommendations are: wash your hands with soap and water frequently for 40 seconds, avoid waving hands, fists, knuckles, elbows and when you enter the workplace or home wash your hands.

Disinfection with chlorine, adds the specialist, should be used more frequently if there is a person with the flu in the home. It also recommends using it to clean children’s toys.