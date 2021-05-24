These are the results of the games of the day in the Mexican Baseball League season 2021

We are going to review what were the results of May 23 in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) on the season 2021, at the end of all the meetings scheduled for this date.

After having played the first series of three matches of the campaign, we are going to present the results of the challenges:

Toros de Tijuana 6 – Tecolotes de Dos Laredos 4

Tigres de Quintana Roo 9 – Olmecas Tabasco 4

Mariachis de Guadalajara 10 – Generals of Durango 8

Rieleros de Aguascalientes 5 – Saraperos de Saltillo 4

The Eagle of Veracruz 6 – Waterways of Aguas Calientes 5

Warriors of Oaxaca 21 – Parrots of Puebla 9

Algodoneros Unión Laguna 5 – Bravos de León 2

One of the great hobbies of the Mexican fans has definitely started, such as the LMB and we will continue to enjoy the actions next Tuesday where we will follow the track of the clubs to enjoy the ball as it should be.

Source: www.milb.com