Mexico City.- In order to maintain control of roads and avoid irregular parking in the vicinity of 67 hospital centers in Mexico City, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) continues with the “Hospital Device”, which is carried out through the Undersecretariat of Traffic Control.

By deploying 141 police officers, 50 vehicle units, 20 bicycles and a motorcycle, the officers prevent motorists from parking in prohibited places or obstructing the passage of emergency services, allowing free access to patients who need to go to the various hospitals of the City.

In case of observing vehicles that violate the Traffic Regulations, the uniformed officers remove them from the prohibited places, and those drivers who are in double row are exhorted to continue on their way to maintain road flow, and if necessary, the infraction is carried out correspondent.

Likewise, in order to prevent infections and avoid concentrations of people, they perform the preventive message of staying at home, and in case of presenting symptoms due to COVID, make the appropriate indications and ask for support; In addition, the uniforms give passers-by, motorists, and personnel who attend convenience stores who do not wear them.

You may be interested 25 thousand mouth masks are given to CDMX police

This work is in addition to that carried out by 809 members of the Auxiliary Police (PA) in 42 general, specialty, maternal, pediatric, clinics and health warehouses; as well as the 340 officers of the Industrial Banking Police (PBI), who remain in seven hospital centers and sanatoriums, with the aim of guaranteeing the personal and financial security of the population that comes to receive medical attention, and the relatives who are in waiting areas, to whom they urge to keep a healthy distance.

Likewise, before the announcement of Phase 3 of the health emergency, the officers remain in the tents installed in each hospital and warehouse, which serve people with symptoms of COVID-19, in which they provide guidance to the citizens who attend and enter the nosocomios.

In addition, the police cooperate with Health personnel to, in the event of any eventuality, assist in the necessary actions, and avoid the alteration of public order.

To prevent the spread of the virus, all SSC personnel carry protective equipment at all times, such as face masks, acrylic masks, gloves, and constantly sanitize their hands with antibacterial gel, which allows for the proper performance of their police work.

For this reason, the SSC encourages motorists, motorcyclists to avoid parking in the vicinity of hospital centers to facilitate the free transit of ambulances and to avoid penalties or the removal of their vehicles for not respecting the Traffic Regulations.

In the same way, it reminds the citizens, to stay alert and stay informed of the recommendations issued by the health agencies and the City Government, while the police will continue on the streets, taking care of all those who, for any reason, must transit around the capital.

Seven24.mx

ebv