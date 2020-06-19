Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Mortal Shell, the latest title from Cold Symmetry and Playstack, has caught the attention of many players for its similarities to the Dark Souls saga. If you are interested in enjoying this PC experience, there are several important things you should know.

The first of these is that the game will be released first through the Epic Games Store, where it will be a temporary exclusive. Mortal Shell will hit the Epic platform sometime this year, along with its version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

According to its Steam page, the role-playing and action title will debut on the Valve platform sometime in 2021. On the other hand, we know that the game will be supported in multiple languages, including Spanish subtitles.

Mortal Shell will have full compatibility with controls and achievements, at least on Steam. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements to play it on PC:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290

Storage: 40 GB

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Storage: 40 GB

Mortal Shell is an intense and ruthless RPG and action game that will test your sanity and endurance in a ravaged world. As the last spoils of humanity wither and rot, hordes of devout enemies await among the ruins, ”says part of the game’s description.

The title promises epic battles against grotesque creatures and an adventure through a totally destroyed world. The protagonist will have the ability to possess fallen warriors in battle. The stronger the connection with them, the more skills you will have.

Also, it will be possible to improve our equipment, make various improvements and learn arcane powers. The developers work to offer a combat system where strategy is essential to win.

In case you missed it: Demon’s Souls remake is on the way to PlayStation 5

Mortal Shell is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Find all the news related to the title in this link.