The Andalusian Regional Government and Telefónica have been running Andalusia Open Future for years, a free startup acceleration program in which they are not asked to give up capital to receive help. That help implies receiving a work plan with 80 mentors, contacts or funding.

Like other sectors, quarantine also brings dark clouds to small startupsAnd for this reason, from Andalucía Open Future they have extended until tomorrow, April 15, an open call that they had to be able to enter the different accelerators that are part of the program.

The call (registration here) is called #RetoAOF, and with it the possibility is opened for 28 startups to occupy the available places in El Cubo, in Seville, La Farola, in Malaga, El Cable, in Almería, and El Patio, in Cordova.

In these locations are foundcrowdworking spaces where you will live with other entrepreneurs and learn from mentors. Throughout the long month we have been in quarantine, since the program they have been working remotely, and on April 8, 34 mentors were made to twenty startups who were interested in participating in the program.

Which companies can be selected

From the bases of the #RetoAOF, in Andalucía Open Future they say they want 28 technology-based companies or startups with an innovative business model. It is not therefore about the place where they will be born, but, obviously, where they will accelerate, since the profile and the business model must be thought and executed in some way.

At the grassroots we talk about technology companies such as those whose “purpose is to exploit new products and / or services based on the results of scientific research and / or technological developments”. At the same time, in the business model part, they seek that it be “created from innovation in products, processes, new marketing methods or new organizational methods”.

The projects they must be in an “early phase and / or in the development and execution phase, technologically and innovatively based, sustainable and with scaled potential, with a Minimum Viable Product (hereinafter MVP) already launched or forthcoming (4 months) “. They are looking for companies that operate in areas such as Fintech, Big Data, IoT, Industry 4.0, Smart Retail, Blockchain, etc.

For preselection, the management team will analyze the technology, the value proposition, the degree of maturity and the work team. Once the pre-selection process has been completed, participants who have options to go to the next phase will have to present the project to the Selection Committee of one of the four spaces they have chosen (Malaga, Almería, Córdoba, and Seville) .

Share



Andalucía Open Future has an open call to accelerate 28 startups: these are the requirements to opt with yours