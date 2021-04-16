These are the requirements that you must meet in order to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at Costco



The vaccine will be available at all Costco locations.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Like other stores and department stores, recently Costco announced that in its stores they will begin to apply the vaccine against the coronavirus, which is great news for the public and above all, for those who are regular customers of said establishment.

Weeks ago, other stores that have locations throughout the United States, such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, HEB, Hy-Vee, Walgreens joined the work of trying to immunize as many inhabitants as possible with the intention of reducing considerably the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus.

Now, Costco indicated that it will be in its 46 stores that it has in different cities and states of the country where people can go to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which will also depend on where and how many vaccines are available.

For the moment, Costco already has vaccines in its warehouses in Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Mississippi, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Remember that previously, in the Costco pharmacy vaccines against influenza, hepatitis A, meningitis and tetanus are administered, which have a cost. In the case of the coronavirus, this it will be completely free.

Another good news is that Unlike that to buy at Costco you need a membership in the store, to get vaccinated in it you do not need to have it.

Requirements for you to be vaccinated against coronavirus at Costco

* Schedule an appointment at the Costco branch of your choice in this link.

* Be eligible to get the vaccine, depending on the state in which you live, either by age, by some type of comorbidity or by being an essential worker.

For example, in New York, practically everyone who resides in that state, whether workers or students, can be vaccinated, as long as they are over 16 years of age.

You should also consider that Costco has decided to give priority in vaccinating in its stores to the elderly (over 65 years), workers in the health sector, as well as employees who carry out tasks that involve a great risk of contagion of COVID-19.

For now, Costco has not reported on which laboratory the vaccines that will be applied in their stores belong to, but it has emerged that in some branches They are inoculating with Moderna’s vaccine.

So far, a little more than 194 million vaccines have been administered throughout the US and more than 76 million people have received and have completed the vaccination chart.

To verify the vaccination center closest to your place of residence, you can check it here.

