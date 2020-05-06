One of the measures to try to cope with the coronavirus crisis is interest-free loans to pay the rent. It is part of urgent measures package that was approved on March 31 by Royal Decree-Law 11/2020 establishing a series of urgent complementary measures in the economic and social field. Faced with the extension of a new alarm state, it will be necessary to continue waiting for the recovery of the new normality. In order to pay the rent with an interest-free loan, these are the requirements and conditions that must be met.

Interest-free loans to pay the rent

These loans are granted by credit institutions and are underwritten by the State. A guarantee that some entities accept, but not all, only those that fall within this urgent action plan. They must be used solely and exclusively to pay the rent for a maximum of six months. The amount must not exceed 900 euros per month or 5,400 euros.

From the monthly payment of April, and only those who meet these requirements will be able to access these loans:

They have suffered a reduction in income due to unemployment, ERTE, reduction of working hours, cessation of activity or other circumstances derived from the coronavirus crisis.

The total income of the members of the family unit in the month prior to the application must not reach the limit of five times the monthly Public Indicator of Multiple Effects Income (IPREM).

The lessee or any of those who make up the family unit must not be the owner or usufructuary of any dwelling in Spain, except if they have inherited it.

The sum of the rent payment and basic supplies must be greater than or equal to 35% of the income of the whole family.

These loans can be return in a maximum of 10 years, with a grace period of 6 months and an initial amortization of up to 6 years. An extension may be requested after this initial amortization, provided that it is shown to be in a vulnerable situation.