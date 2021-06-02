these are the records of the manacorí in its star competition

06/02/2021 at 10:12 AM CEST

Rafael Nadal is a true Roland Garros expert. He seeks to conquer the fourteenth title, and has opened the day with the only Spanish victory in the men’s box. Yesterday was a black day for Spanish tennis, as Feliciano López, Fernando Verdasco, Albert Ramos and Roberto Carballés fell. However, the Manacor continues in the fight for achieve its coveted title.

Rafa Nadal thus seeks to get his twenty-first great to tie the break with Roger Federer. In addition, he got his 101st win in his duel against Popyrin. A) Yes be part of the 100 club, as he has achieved more than 100 victories in a specific Grand Slam and has more than 300 sets won.

It is not his only record, the most evident is that of being the biggest winner of the Paris Grand Slam. He has achieved 13 Roland Garros trophies and will fight for number 14. Far behind him, the other tennis player who has achieved the most Roland Garros was Bjorn Borg with 6 titles.

Of all his encounters at Roland Garros, only two tennis players have been able to force a fifth set against the Balearic tennis player: Novak Djokovic in 2013 and John Isner in the first round. This shows the state of grace you have Rafa Nadal in this tournament, of which he also holds a great record of consecutive victories with 39. This great number He only got cut because he had to retire after his famous wrist injury in 2016.

Thus, practically the only way to beat Rafa Nadal in his favorite tournament is when he has to retire. Consequently, it is also a true top 10 killer in this competition, having eliminated 27 of the 28 he has faced.