Although there are not many, little by little we are finding more 5G smartphones on the market. We tell you why it is not a good idea to buy one of them.

The 5G networks They have been on everyone’s lips for the past few days. Some celebrities have decided to weigh in on them, making absurd, baseless accusations. So we did some research to delve into the potential dangers of 5G and electromagnetic radiation. Spoiler, it doesn’t look like your antennae are going to kill us.

This time, and although it seems contradictory, we come to tell you why you shouldn’t buy a 5G smartphone, at least for now. We warn you, the reasons may not be what you were expecting.

Is there 5G in your city?

5G connectivity reached 15 Spanish cities last summer from Vodafone. Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Gijón, La Coruña, Logroño, Madrid, Málaga, Pamplona, ​​San Sebastián, Santander, Seville, Valencia, Vigo, Vitoria and Zaragoza entered the new world on June 15. However, it was not even a real 5G, but a 4G that has been improved. 5G NSA – that’s what we currently enjoy technology – uses the infrastructure of the 4G network, introducing changes to make it faster.

As you can see, coverage is still limited, so it would make little sense to buy a 5G smartphone if we are not going to be able to take advantage of it. The downsides do not end here, even if you live in a 5G city, you may also have connection problems. The millimeter waves (mmWave) of this technology are not capable of crossing walls, it is enough to enter a building to lose the network.

Our colleague Damián had the opportunity to test the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for two months and wrote about his experience some time ago. As he points out, experience is very limited and infrastructure is in its early stages. In addition, it warns us of some drawbacks, like the accused battery drain.

You will continue to use 4G a lot

Most countries, like Spain, have an extensive infrastructure designed for 4G. Therefore, even if you have a smartphone that supports the new connectivity, you will continue to use the 4G network for most of the time. Although you live in Santander, one of the first 5G cities, going out to the outskirts or a simple wall can make you return to the traditional network.

It is in line with what we mentioned in the previous section, Is it worth paying more for a smartphone if we are not going to be able to get the most out of it? Maybe it’s better to wait a few more months. With a broader and more mature network, the time we will spend connected to 5G will be longer, at which point it will be worth it.

Options are limited

Although little by little more manufacturers are signing up, 5G smartphones on the market are not many. The Samsung Galaxy S20 are compatible with this technology, also the new Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. In fact, the Chinese firm is one of the main drivers of this technology, one of those responsible for introducing infrastructure in many countries.

Xiaomi is another of the firms that have got on the boat. Its flagships, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro They are compatible with 5G networks, but also terminals that saw the light longer, such as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G. In fact, its main manager assured that they would stop manufacturing 4G mobiles at the end of this year.

In short, we find a technology that has a long way to go. Waves unable to cross walls, an infrastructure that is still in full development and a catalog of options that will grow, but that today is still limited. Everything indicates that the best is still waiting.

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all