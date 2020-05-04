These are the reasons why you don’t trust yourself, according to an expert | Pexels

The topic of self-esteem is a topic that causes controversy among people. Women have been the most affected people because the construction of their self-esteem is formed as they grow And it’s external factors that define that self-esteem instead of being a job with yourself.

According to the experts, the stages that define a woman’s self-esteem are during childhood and adolescence. During these two stages the following factors are built: Confidence and self-esteem.

Many or almost all women have suffered from self-esteem issues due to beauty and image standards. Culturally, women are the ones that have greater social pressure regarding self-esteem, limiting their potential and self-confidence.

Several studies have shown that our genetic makeup affects the way certain confidence-building chemicals access our brains. It is likely that between 25 to 50 percent of the personality characteristics linked to trust are hereditary.

Some aspects of our behavior also stem from our temperament. If by nature we tend to be hesitant and alert, especially in unknown circumstances, we will probably have a tendency to what is known as “Inhibition of behavior.”

When we face a situation, we will stop and check if everything is as we would expect it to be. If something seems odd, we will probably walk away from the situation.

This external factor is the reason that various people generate trauma during their growth and that affects the way they see themselves. One of the clear examples of this factor is parenting. The way people around you treated you define how you view yourself.

Example; Parents who lack attention to their children, when they grow up, look in their friends and partners for ways of affection to be able to supply what in some way they feel that they lack. As always, it should be noted that this does not apply as a law, and these types of problems are all treatable.

Bullying is the direct and destructive way to destroy a person’s confidence and self-esteem. These forms of violence better known as harassment, assault, or humiliation. This type of behavior occurs in social settings such as school and home. Leaving various havoc with the confidence of a person and their perception of their physique and capabilities.

