These are the reasons why users change telephone company

Recently the CNMC (National Commission of Markets and Competition) published the results of its latest survey on portability and number changes, that took place in the last quarter of 2020.

This report reveals which are the reasons why users change phone company and the main one is still lower the monthly bill.

Here are the main reasons why we change telecommunications provider

The first conclusion that we can draw from these CNMC statistics is that there have been fewer operator changes than in the same period of the previous year, as only 12% changed phone company compared to 69.3% who did not even consider such a change.

As for the rest of the options in this section, 10% of users considered the change of operator, but did not carry it out and 6% He got to start the paperwork, although he changed his mind at the last moment (probably because of a counter offer).

Focusing on the reasons why users have switched phone companies throughout the last quarter of last year,the majority is still reducing the invoice amount. A) Yes, 6 out of 10 users of mobile telephony that decided to change their mobile operator did so for this reason, a percentage that remains unalterable for several years.

The following reasons why individuals changed phone companies were dissatisfaction with the quality of our supplier’s service (26%), the offer of a convergent offer that merges fixed and mobile services (19%) and finally, the discomfort with the customer service of their former operator (15%).

Most of the users who changed mobile operator did so keeping their phone number, 97%, and only 2% of individuals decided to opt for a new number. These figures reflect the importance of keeping our phone number when managing a change of company.

One of the main impediments when it comes to changing the telephone operator is the permanence commitments and in this sense, More than half of Spaniards, 58%, assured that they had no commitment to their current company, 25% confirmed that they did have it and 17% did not know if they had a commitment to stay with their operator.

Regarding the causes for which users accepted a commitment to stay, the main one was access to a discounted rate or an offer from the company (54%) and the next was the purchase of a terminal with a discount (33%).

