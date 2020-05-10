ERTEs are the Government’s great strategy to avoid layoffs during this coronavirus crisis. Companies have had to close their doors waiting for the coronavirus crisis to begin to subside. In such a situation, many were the ones who resorted to a way of supporting their workers with these work regulation files. The great avalanche of requests complicated its collection and management, before an administration that was not prepared for an unprecedented event. If you are pending to collect an ERTE, these are the reasons why it has not yet been collected.

Reasons why the ERTE of your company has not been charged

One of the first reasons why the ERTE has not been charged is because Pending approval. There have been so many requests that some have been resolved, according to the Government, this issue has been resolved and the requests are up to date. Still, there may be late requests.

The bank may not have an agreement with the General Treasury of Social Security. It is not a very common fact, but it can happen with some new virtual forms like N26. In this case, the data must be updated and it will take a little longer. If the ERTE is approved and has not yet been collected, the non-payment must be claimed. It can be done through the company or by filing an administrative claim.

The SEPE website must be consulted (State Public Employment Service) the state of ERTE. If approved or pending, it will mark the collection dates. If everything is correct and has not yet been collected it may be due to an incident. It is important to consult this official page and claim in case the corresponding amount has not yet been collected.

These reasons are what have caused some payments to be delayed. Not everyone has charged and in these difficult times it is important to keep all the documentation up to date and to claim in case of an incident as soon as possible.