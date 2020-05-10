The tourism sector it is not just another sector of the economy. It represents one tenth of the world economy and supports 20% of all employment generated since 2013. In a matter of years, it has gone from representing close to 3% of world GDP to contributing with more than 10% of its own GDP.

With a contribution of $ 8.8 trillion, the tourism sector is positioned as one of the fastest growing sectors in the world, second only to the manufacturing sector. Of course, well ahead of major sectors such as the financial, health or even the technology sector. The sector contributes daily to the world economy with a contribution of $ 5 billion a day; generated directly through all services and subsectors such as the airline or hospitality sector, among others.

In regarding employment, one in ten people on the planet is directly employed in the tourism sector. Furthermore, if we break this down by country, the amount in certain tourist powers amounts to more employees. One more reason that we are talking about a grateful and very rich sector for the economy.

But if there was something that we should highlight and we cannot pass, it is great adaptation from a sector such as the tourism sector to the periods in which the economy is most deteriorated. Since the 2008 crisis, if there is one sector that has come out stronger, it has been the tourism sector.

In countries like Spain, for example, the crisis brought with it a great loss of productive capacity, but also a strong increase in the weight of the tourism sector in the national economy. Such is its strength and its rise that we speak of a contribution to GDP that, counting auxiliary services and indirect contribution, is at 25% of GDP; a quarter of the Spanish economy. A fact that if we extrapolate it to employment, we can see how its contribution amounts to 14.7% of total employment in the country.

In this sense, his high temporality, 32% in Spain, has caused the tourism sector to be able to adapt to all scenarios, adapting its flexible staff to each situation and each recession. Reason why, if we contrast the growth of the tourism sector, along with commerce, it is one of the sectors that has declined the least in recent years, reaching growth in contexts in which the economy was not experiencing a favorable situation so that sectors will show growth. One more reason to continue betting on a sector like this.

In summary, the tourism sector is a sector that is suffering greatly from the damage of an unprecedented pandemic. Many are the governments that are helping the sector at times like the present, but there are also many governments that are committed to changes in production models, discarding tourism models that, despite requiring improvements, show themselves with the ability to become large generators of economic growth; Well, as reflected in the data presented in the article, we are talking about, and let’s not forget, one of the main engines of growth in the world.