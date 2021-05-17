These are the reasons for stating that electric cars are no longer so expensive

In April 2021, the Government gave the green light to the most ambitious aid for electric mobility: the Moves III Plan, endowed with 400 million euros, expandable to 800. A figure that stands out even more if we compare it with that of the Moves Plan II: 100 million starting. If to these figures we add the increase in supply and that, little by little, prices are falling, we reach the following conclusion: currently, electric cars are not so expensive anymore. And, in addition, we give you a number of reasons why we believe that this is the best time to buy one.

Figures are usually good allies when it comes to giving explanations and arguments. The brands say that the surcharge of an electric is compensated with the use: How much truth is there in this statement? The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) and the European Climate Foundation have carried out a comparison of the total costs involved in using a combustion model and zero emissions. They have included in the equation the purchase price, the resale price, the cost of fuel or electricity, insurance, taxes and maintenance costs.

They give as an example a new mid-range compact: if the driver sells it eleven years later and has traveled about 14,500 kilometers a year, the total cost for the gasoline version is 65,000 euros while the electric one lags behind with 56,000 euros . This means, therefore, a saving of 9,000 euros by recharging with the normal electricity rate (4 euros / 100 km), of 13,000 euros if you opt for the reduced night rate (€ 1.6 / 100 km) and 15,500 euros if you use the Moves III Plan to buy it.

Grants until 2023

The latter is one of the keys to explain why electric cars are no longer so expensive: all drivers who want to incorporate one into their garage will have help from now until 2023. Those who opt for a plug-in hybrid. Not in vain, the objective of the Moves III Plan is that, on that date, they circulate 250,000 zero emission vehicles on Spanish roads and there are 100,000 recharging points.

MOVES III plan: up to 7,700 euros of help to buy your next electric car

The Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge just presented today …

Something to which they are going to allocate 2,000 million euros that will be translated into aid for electric cars and plug-in hybrids with more than 90 kilometers of autonomy (if their range is less, the amounts will be 5,000 and 2,500 euros) whose price does not exceed 45,000 euros without VAT. They will therefore receive up to 7,000 euros … if a vehicle older than seven years is scrapped. If this condition is not met, the grant will be 4,500 euros.

Incentives that put discounts within reach of the driver’s pocket of 10,210 euros in the case of the Fiat 500e or models like the Nissan Leaf for 20,000 euros, the Citroën ë-C4 for less than 22,000, a Tesla Model 3 for less than a BMW 320d or a Volkswagen ID.4 for 25,465 euros. And to all this we must add the Dacia Spring for 9,550 euros.

Extra amounts

To these figures must be added the dealer or manufacturer discount amounting to 1,000 euros provided that the objective of the acquisition is a passenger car or a van. And finally, an additional 10% can also be added in three cases: self-employed workers, registered drivers in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants and people with reduced mobility.

3 electric bargains that you should not miss to take advantage of up to € 7,700 of the MOVES III Plan

The MOVES III Plan with aid for the purchase of an electric car …

Charging points

This has become a key factor when choosing an electric car: having a garage where you can install a charging point. The cost of this infrastructure will also be covered by the Government that will finance up to 70% of the amount both for private parking lots and for those of the communities of owners.

Beyond cars and individuals

This situation in which the wind blows in favor of electric cars is not limited to them exclusively. The electric motorcycles and quadricycles They will be able to benefit from figures that range between 1,100 and 1,300 euros, depending on whether they deliver one for scrapping.

The same goes for electric vans who will receive 9,000 euros (or 7,000 if they don’t scrap an old one) or with companies, which will have incentives if they electrify their fleet: from 1,700 to 2,900 euros for passenger cars (which can reach 4,000 if a vehicle is delivered in exchange) and 1,600-2,200 euros (2,300-5,000 euros) in the case of large companies.

Goodbye to the ‘buts’?

If with the aid we manage to reduce your purchase price and we have a charging point at home that may also be subsidized, What barriers to entry do we have to break down? The offer has grown and with it the autonomy of these vehicles. It is not difficult to find electric cars with autonomies of more than 300 kilometers that allow you to face your day-to-day without problems and face a long-distance journey with some ease thanks to fast charging. Recovering 80% of capacity in half an hour is possible: yes, it is more expensive, but how many long trips do the bulk of drivers make per year? Of course, this national cargo network continues to be the Achilles heel of zero-emission models. The ball is, now, in the court of the authorities.