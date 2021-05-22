These are the real benefits of drinking tea according to the OCU | Life

The OCU highlights a number of benefits of tea, but also does not advise its consumption excessively.

Tea is one of those drinks that are attributed dozens of benefits for our health, but like anything else in life, excess is not recommended either, and according to the OCU, tea has clear benefits, but also disadvantages.

Although you love coffee, it is not good in large quantities either, and the same happens with tea, with which it shares certain aspects. Tea is a drink of Chinese origin and for hundreds of years it has been attributed a multitude of beneficial and stimulating effects for our health. And according to the OCU, tea has certain antioxidant effects, and it can help us with the diet, but we must also keep in mind other types of aspects to never do without food.

Perhaps the biggest question there is about tea consumption are its hypothetical antioxidant effects. Tea contains flavonoids and catechins, which are antioxidants that protect tissue cells against free radicals.

And it is that although the consumption of foods that contain antioxidants are beneficial for health, they also clarify that, for now, the European Food Safety Authority has not made any official statement on the matter that relates the consumption of tea and the antioxidant effects.

It must also be taken into account that the amount of antioxidants present in tea depends on any type of variety and many other factors such as the amount used or the time it is in the water, which is a difficult question to solve.

If you want to buy a capsule coffee maker and make your choice right, we have compiled a list of the best Nespresso machines that you can find right now on the market, and also by price range.

What is clear is that Tea can never be used to replace fruits or vegetables in a diet. Fruits and vegetables are antioxidants, but they also provide vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Nor is tea proven to prevent cardiovascular problemsBecause while antioxidants help, there is no convincing research.

It is also not proven that tea helps you lose weight, and although they comment that the high consumption of green tea can have favorable effects on our body weight and the distribution of fat, there is no clear research as well.

Since the 15th century we have consumed roasted and ground coffee. If you want to remain faithful to tradition, nothing better than preparing it yourself at home. Drip coffee machines or modern capsule coffee machines, which one do you prefer?

It should be clarified that tea contains theine, that it is a molecule exactly the same as caffeine and that it acts as a stimulant of the nervous system decreasing sleep and reducing the feeling of fatigue, although in smaller amounts than a coffee.

In short, tea has a series of benefits, but it is advisable to always accompany it with a good diet rich in all kinds of foods.