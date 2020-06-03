It is not long before the premiere of the last chapters of the series that impacted a whole generation of adolescents and parents worldwide, however, it is still necessary to know some questions that have left viewers intrigued, so The final season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘would answer several questions in this series.

So here are some parts of the plot that have not been closed yet and left many doubts among their fans; so the rest of this text will contain spoilers from previous seasons.

It is known that throughout the first three seasons there are various topics that are addressed, from bullying, bullying, LGBT relationships, mental illness, suicide and the most recent one was the deportation of immigrants, as Tony Padilla’s family was deported after Bryce Walker’s father reported them. So the question is Will you meet them again? Hopefully yes and with it a message will be given about these cases in the US.

Another of the doubts that could be clarified is if Monty de la Cruz is still alive who assaulted Tyler at the end of the second season and was arrested for this crime in the third season, however, Ani one of the new characters, explained that the teenager lost his life in his cell, however, many fan theories point out that he is still alive.

The fans of the show also wonder if Justin Foley can finally beat his heroin addiction, A problem that the character has been facing since the second season and that almost ruined his life, if it hadn’t been for the support of Clay Jensen and the rest of his family.

Will Bryce Walker’s death impact the fourth season? It is something that is not known exactly because, although Alex Standall was responsible for this crime, he was covered up by many people, however, perhaps in the last chapters the consequences of his acts come sooner or later.

One of the plot arcs that appeared in the second stage of ’13 Reasons Why ‘and was no longer touched in great depth was Tyler’s attempt to shoot his entire school at his graduation party. Clay stopped him in time, but the issue of the use of weapons was not discussed in more detail, reason why perhaps in his fourth season it is spoken of that.

The last question, but not the least important Will Hannah Baker be at the end of the series? Since this character was the main cause to start this story, so maybe he can be in a flashback, as long as he is not a ghost / hallucination like in the second season.

Although the final season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘would answer several questions that several fans have asked, it will be until June 5 through Netflix that the truth of all this is known.