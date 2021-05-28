These are the public policies necessary to close the digital divide

Older adults take the longest to achieve technological inclusion. In Mexico, the factor of poverty and access to connectivity in certain areas of the country –which is precarious– accentuates the digital divide in this group. Therefore, they are necessary public politics to close the digital divide.

Tec Review chatted with Ernesto Piedras, CEO of The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Samuel Bautista Mora, general coordinator of The Social Intelligence Unit who are dedicated to the study of the social impact of information and communication technologies.

They assure that there are four essential elements to close the digital divide and that they must be taken into account for public politics of digital inclusion, in particular that aimed at older adults and the failures observed in Mexico on this issue.

Public policy keys to closing the digital divide

Ernesto Piedras affirms that –without the intention of being paternalistic– a part of public policy can be complemented with a subsidy, since not every elderly person or person living in poverty can afford a smartphone or tablet.

In addition, if he does acquire it, “how can he connect without the internet?” He asks himself.

Explain that even if you have the equipment and connectivity to take advantage of the technology, you need training.

Piedras and Samuel Bautista explain the four pillars of public policy that impact older adults the most:

Current spending on connectivity, that is, that which has to do with the allocations of the Federal Expenditure Budget that the Mexican Congress approves each year for this purpose and is aimed at closing the digital divide in the country Investment in devices, is that is, the resources aimed at giving older adults access to an electronic device. At this point, Samuel Bautista ensures that the trend in older adults is to acquire a receiving device (to learn, see photos or videos of their grandchildren) instead of one to generate content The generation of skills, which is everything related to the training. Strategies both in the educational system and outside of it to enable people to learn about information technology. In particular, for older adults, additional actions are required outside the educational system to close the digital gap in this population. Access to telecommunications coverage, which is related to the infrastructure of Internet operating companies. This is the part that depends on private companies. However, there are areas or communities where the signal is very bad or almost null, since due to the size of their populations, the economy of scale (high cost of infrastructure for few people) is what limits the service in difficult areas. access

“I have heard mobile operators say how difficult it is to put internet infrastructure in municipalities, because there are many regulations that make it difficult or perhaps there is no type of regulation that prevents this deployment of infrastructure,” says Samuel Bautista.

The Digital Inclusion Centers the public policy that the government snubbed

Ernesto Piedras and Samuel Bautista comment that although the Digital Inclusion Centers were attended by people of all ages in remote communities, they had the greatest impact on older adults, as they are the population that most requires assistance when connecting .

They expressed that this responsibility, in general, has not been a priority for the governments in Mexico and regretted that at this time those centers were completely abandoned, when closed due to budget cuts and the disappearance of the Communications and Technological Development Undersecretariat.

Part of the work they did from the Digital Inclusion Centers has to do with point three, that is, the generation of skills, since they responded to the needs of digital training, especially in older ages.

These centers were created as part of the National Development Plan 2013-2018.

The specialists explain that the centers were closed since the pandemic began, now they are on the verge of extinction because the resources allocated for them were impacted by the disappearance of 109 trusts that were approved in Congress, since within this bag was the trust known as the e-Mexico System.

Public policy to close the gap in older adults that was left in the speech

On May 21, 2021, officials and former officials of the federal government of Mexico circulated from their Twitter accounts what appeared to be an elderly and rural adult from Guerrero, watching the presidential conference from an internet cafe.

However, for specialists, it recalls and describes the government’s abandonment of connectivity in what has to do with the budget through these trusts, access to equipment and training that these Digital Inclusion Centers (CID) covered.

In August 2010, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare had announced the CID program to support indigenous communities, when these had already been created in the previous government.

But, they did not count on the fact that the following month the Undersecretariat of Technological Development, the area in charge of the operation of the CIDs, would disappear.

Adran arias, a journalist specialized in telecommunications, explains to Tec Review that these Digital Inclusion Centers no longer appear even on Google Maps.

“Connectivities and related to ICTs is not one of the main priorities of this government, as energy is, for example, and proof of this is that there is no digital public policy with measurable connectivity goals or objectives for each segment of the population, ”says Arias.

For his part, Ernesto Piedras, CEO of The CIU, says that with the pandemic the constitutional provision that connectivity is a basic right of the citizen makes more sense.

“Today it is a right and if it is not guaranteed, other rights cannot be guaranteed.”

Since the administration of former President Felipe Calderon, The CIU has been presenting the digital agenda to the incumbents of the Executive Branch, but they realized that it was not and is not a priority.

“With the current government there is neither a digital strategy, nor a digital agenda, nor an undersecretary.”

For his part, Samuel Bautista says that there is a public-private partnership to compensate for the digital divide in those towns or municipalities with poor internet access, such as the shared network.

This mechanism tries to address point four of public policy to close the digital divide, which is to bring connectivity to all regions of the country.

Despite this, the researcher adds that it does not solve the problem, because it only covers one of the four aspects mentioned above, since although it provides connectivity to a rural population, public policy is not complete if the economic capacity of the inhabitants of that population prevents them from accessing a computer, a computer or a cell phone.

Hence the importance of not only bringing infrastructure, but must ensure that the population has the means to enjoy the effective right to connectivity.

The gap is deeper in rural areas

Samuel Bautista observes that technological adoption in urban spaces is 21% in older adults, but if you look at this participation in rural spaces, it falls to 4%.

He comments that this means that in the entire group of older adults, something that also explains the lack of digital inclusion is where it is, whether in a rural or urban space.

For this reason, it states that in Mexico, the lack of 3G or 4G and internet coverage is concentrated in six states, which are Chiapas, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Michoacán, Chihuahua.

He says that this is closely related to their high levels of poverty, and that 52% of rural localities in those states did not have third and fourth generation coverage, or fixed Internet.

Hence the need for a comprehensive policy that allocates resources to these localities, aimed at providing subsidies to those who need it, who can access education to learn the use of tools and also bring infrastructure through a public-private alliance.