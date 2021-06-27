These are the processors that are compatible with Windows 11 | Technology

Only if you have one of the following processors will you be able to upgrade to the new Windows 11.

By the end of the year, the availability of Windows 11 in the market is expected, not only being already available on computers that are in stores, but will also allow Windows 10 users, for a time, to be able to upgrade to the new operating system for free .

But one of the most controversial aspects of Windows 11 is that it will not be compatible with all our computers. Windows 11 has drastically changed the minimum system and startup requirements we had been told that the operating system would need the newest CPUs, at least 4GB of RAM, and a processor or motherboard. that supports TPM 2.0, which should be available if you’ve bought the computer in the last three or four years.

Microsoft later published an application that allowed us to know if our device was compatible with Windows 11, but until now we had no more specific information about those processors that could allow us or not to run the operating system.

Now according to an updated support page, it is commented that Windows 11 only supported if device has minimum 8th Gen Intel Core processors, minimum AMD Ryzen 2000 and, ultimately, processors that have come out in the last three or four years.

In this way, if your processor is prior to the eighth generation of Intel Core, you will not be able to run Windows 11. In this way you will have to continue using Windows 10 until its support ends in 2025 or buy a new computer.

These are the processors compatible with Windows 11

Intel CPUs compatible with Windows 11:

Intel 8th Gen, 9th Gen, 10th Gen, 10th Gen, 11th Gen and newer. Intel Xeon Skylake-SP, Cascade Lake-SP, Cooper Lake-SP, and Xeon Ice Lake-SP.

The newer Pentium and Celeron processors are also supported.

AMD CPUs compatible with Windows 11:

AMD Ryzen 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000, 3000 and Pro 3000. 2nd Gen AMD EPYC and 3rd Gen EPYC

Those of Redmond also clarify that even if you do not meet these requirements you could install Windows 11, but it will not appear as a recommended installation and it is likely that many of the future security or feature updates will not work.