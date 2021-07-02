These are the probable alignments of the Switzerland-Spain

07/01/2021

On at 23:26 CEST

The Spanish team will search this afternoon in Saint Petersburg qualification for the semi-finals of the Eurocup, Round that has not been accessed since in 2012 it was proclaimed champion for the second consecutive edition.

The team led by Luis Enrique Martínez has gone from less to more during the championship and has left behind the initial doubts with victories against Slovakia (0-5) in the third and final match of the group stage and Croatia (3-5) in the round of 16.

The Spanish coach has all his players available, although Valencian winger José Luis Gayà could not complete the last game Because of some inconveniences and everything indicates that his place will be occupied by Blaugrana Jordi Alba, who started the first two matches of the Eurocup. The rest of the eleven will probably be the same that started against the Croatian national team.

For his part, the Swiss coach, Vladimir Petkovic, will have to choose between Denis Zakaria and Djibril Sow to occupy the square in the center of the field of his best player, Granit Xhaka, who saw the second yellow against France and will miss the match against Spain due to suspension. The rest of the Swiss eleven will be the same that faced the game against the French team.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Swiss: Sommer, Widmer, Elveldi, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Zuber, Freuler, Zakaria, Shaqiri, Seferovic and Embolo.

Spain: Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Morata and Sarabia.