The Federal Office of the Consumer (Profeco) started administrative procedures 23 self-service stores and supermarkets, as well as large producers in the country, for unjustified increases in the prices of basic products.

“In the period from April 1 to 19, Profeco received 274 consumer complaints against supermarkets and supermarkets, of which 100 have been served, “the agency said in a statement.

The products with the highest increases are egg, omelette, sugar, beans, and oil, as well as face masks and antibacterial gel.

Profeco indicated that the average price of a kilo of red egg is 41 pesos and the white one 39 pesos; the kilo of the omelette 15.50 pesos in tortilla and 11.50 pesos in supermarket; the black bean one is in 36 pesosMay flower in 31 pesos and the 900 grams of pinto beans in 35 pesos; while that of sugar increased by 8.5%, and the subject is studied from the current harvest, sugar mills, to the retail of sugar and cane alcohol.

In turn, the price of the 60 milliliter antibacterial gel bottle has a cost of 14 pesos and the 10-piece mouthpiece pack of 24 pesos.

The complaints were received, mainly, from the states of Chihuahua, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Of the total of them, 65 went to Walmart64 for Aurrera winery and 41 for Soriana. The rest is distributed among regional self-service stores, among which stand out Net Store, Guadalajara Pharmacies and Super Gift from God.

In addition, they were issued 75 warnings to large producers and distributors like Bayer, Bachoco, Huevo San Juan, Danone, Maseca, Jumex, Avícola and Piscícola de los Altos.

According to the dependency, the range of fines that could be applied to infringing companies, for particularly serious cases, ranges from 169,000 pesos to 4.7 million pesos.

For its part, Walmart said in a statement that the complaints against it are mostly processes that have already been closed.

“We have worked closely with the authority, explaining situations that by end of supplier promotions, exchange rate differential or disruptions in the supply chain, prices are under upward pressure, ”the company said.

On March 30, Profeco announced that companies and merchants who unreasonably increase the prices of basic necessities would be fined three million pesos.

At a press conference, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, the head of Profeco, argued that there is no reason to increase the prices of the products in the basic basket, as there will be no shortage in Mexico.

“Those who abuse, those who go over ‘threads’, gandallas, we will impose a fine of three million pesos,” he said of the increases in white corn, eggs, sugar and beans.

Sheffield Padilla noted that if, after Profeco’s first warning to the business, prices continue to rise, merchandise will be closed and confiscated.

“If they insist on unreasonably increasing prices, we can end up closing the business and we can insure the merchandise. Once secured, the National Defense is passed, and in a few months they are returned kilo by kilo. Nobody is going to be abused, but we are not going to let them abuse either, ”he explained.