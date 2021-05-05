These are the prices and availability of the economic mobile with 4G of the series

Like spring, Realme arrived with its assortment of colorful mid-range mobiles in its main series, the Realme 8. Now we know that the Realme 8 officially arrives in Spain, placing as we thought below 200 euros (although fair).
The mobile represents the base alternative to the Realme 8 Pro and the option with 4G of the Realme 8 5G. An alternative that integrates AMOLED screen and a great battery, without its weight being exaggerated.
Realme 8 data sheet
REALME 8
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99 mm
177 grams
SCREEN
6.4 inch
Super AMOLED
1,000 nits
Full HD +
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Helio G95
MEMORIES
128 GB
4/6/8 GB of RAM
REAR CAMERAS
64 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP black and white
FRONT CAMERA
16 MP
DRUMS
5,000 mAh
30W
SOFTWARE
Android 11
Realme UI 2.0
OTHERS
Fingerprint reader under the screen
PRICE
From 199 euros
A mobile (and a slogan) that does not go unnoticed
The Realme 8 is a mobile made For call the atention. The sparkles fill that double-finished rear (in the silver tone), whose icing is a module that does not have very conventional shapes either.
It is therefore quite different from the Realme 7, its predecessor, although we will see that inside it is more similar. The fingerprint reader it’s on the screen and it is 177 grams, promising to be light (in relation to the current average).
On the screen we see the jump from IPS from Realme 7 to AMOLED (hence we see the fingerprint reader on the screen). Specifically, it is about a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, which is yes at 60 Hz refresh rate.
History repeats itself, but with more megapixels
In the Realme 8 base we see that the Helio G95 by MediaTek as in the Realme 7, in this case with versions of 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. To power all this, a 5,000 mAh battery is integrated (which is higher than that of the Pro), although the fast charge is 30 W (and not 50 W), which is not little, it should be said.
Without 5G, in terms of connectivity it has Dual WiFi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. Speaking of the software, it comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.
At the photography level there are no surprises, considering that it is a mid-range that seeks to compete in price. Leaving the 108 megapixel sensor to its older brother, in this case we see a somewhat lower resolution for the main lens:
Main camera with 64 megapixel sensor and 6P lens with f / 1.79 aperture. Ultra wide angle camera with 8 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.25 aperture and 119 degree field of view. Macro camera with 2 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.4 aperture. 2 megapixel monochrome sensor and lens with f / 2.4 aperture. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.45 aperture.
Realme 8 versions and prices
The Realme 8 goes on sale in Spain with a starting price of 199 eurosAlthough the brand anticipates that there will probably be launch offers later, on May 12 (which is when it goes on sale), so we will update this information as soon as it is known in detail. It will be available in cyber silver and cyber black colors.