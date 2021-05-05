These are the prices and availability of the economic mobile with 4G of the series

Like spring, Realme arrived with its assortment of colorful mid-range mobiles in its main series, the Realme 8. Now we know that the Realme 8 officially arrives in Spain, placing as we thought below 200 euros (although fair).

The mobile represents the base alternative to the Realme 8 Pro and the option with 4G of the Realme 8 5G. An alternative that integrates AMOLED screen and a great battery, without its weight being exaggerated.

Realme 8 data sheet

REALME 8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99 mm

177 grams

SCREEN

6.4 inch

Super AMOLED

1,000 nits

Full HD +

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Helio G95

MEMORIES

128 GB

4/6/8 GB of RAM

REAR CAMERAS

64 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP black and white

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

DRUMS

5,000 mAh

30W

SOFTWARE

Android 11

Realme UI 2.0

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen

PRICE

From 199 euros

A mobile (and a slogan) that does not go unnoticed

The Realme 8 is a mobile made For call the atention. The sparkles fill that double-finished rear (in the silver tone), whose icing is a module that does not have very conventional shapes either.

It is therefore quite different from the Realme 7, its predecessor, although we will see that inside it is more similar. The fingerprint reader it’s on the screen and it is 177 grams, promising to be light (in relation to the current average).

On the screen we see the jump from IPS from Realme 7 to AMOLED (hence we see the fingerprint reader on the screen). Specifically, it is about a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, which is yes at 60 Hz refresh rate.

History repeats itself, but with more megapixels

In the Realme 8 base we see that the Helio G95 by MediaTek as in the Realme 7, in this case with versions of 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. To power all this, a 5,000 mAh battery is integrated (which is higher than that of the Pro), although the fast charge is 30 W (and not 50 W), which is not little, it should be said.

Without 5G, in terms of connectivity it has Dual WiFi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. Speaking of the software, it comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

At the photography level there are no surprises, considering that it is a mid-range that seeks to compete in price. Leaving the 108 megapixel sensor to its older brother, in this case we see a somewhat lower resolution for the main lens:

Main camera with 64 megapixel sensor and 6P lens with f / 1.79 aperture. Ultra wide angle camera with 8 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.25 aperture and 119 degree field of view. Macro camera with 2 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.4 aperture. 2 megapixel monochrome sensor and lens with f / 2.4 aperture. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.45 aperture.

Realme 8 versions and prices

The Realme 8 goes on sale in Spain with a starting price of 199 eurosAlthough the brand anticipates that there will probably be launch offers later, on May 12 (which is when it goes on sale), so we will update this information as soon as it is known in detail. It will be available in cyber silver and cyber black colors.