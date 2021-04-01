these are the prices and availability of the dual screen laptop

The pandemic could not prevent CES 2021 from being held, although it was virtual. But still it served for manufacturers to present news, including ASUS, and that The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 now arrives in Spain.

As you might think, it is a 14-inch laptop, although what is striking about this particular series from ASUS is the double screen. A relatively recent format that is still different from the standard and whose arrival in Spain is confirmed, for the moment, for this size.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) Datasheet

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)

Dimensions and weight

32.4 x 22.2 x 1.69 ~ 1.73 cm

1.62 kg

Main screen

Touch screen 14 inches FullHD touch

IPS 16: 9

LED backlight

400 nits, sRGB 100%

Screen Pad

IPS 12.65 inch

1920 x 515 px

Processor

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe + from NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (2GB GDDR6)

RAM

16GB LPDDR4X (up to 32GB)

Storage

1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Drums

70 WHrs, 4S1P, 4 cells

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual band) 2 * 2

I / O ports

1 x USB 3.2 1st gen. type A

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm

micro SD

Others

HD camera with IR function compatible with Windows Hello

Price

From 1,599 euros

Double screen without sacrificing thinness or autonomy

As we saw, this is a smaller and more basic version of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo (15.6-inch), but keeping the verification for Intel EVO, the modified hinge and that secondary screen that makes sense of the Duo series. It is a panel that is stylus compatible (like the main one) and that is a continuation of the 14-inch one.

This ScreenPad Plus is tilting and tilting has its own software ScreenXpert 2, focused on taking advantage of the multi-window and that the user create personalized workflows. The brand speaks of design, video and photography professionals, but above all for those who seek to increase productivity (or perhaps, rather, those who are used to working with two screens, especially in this arrangement).

Of course, as for the main screen, it is a 14-inch IPS touch with FullHD resolution, which according to the brand covers 93% of the front. It has a brightness of 400 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB color space, and is also TÜV Rheinland certified for blue light.

The design of the hinge allows the computer to be slightly inclined, looking for ergonomics and especially that the air flow is greater to help heat dissipation. Heat produced by the work of components such as the 11th generation Intel Core i7 or the Intel Iris Xe graphics and the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (with 2GB dedicated memory).

It is a relatively thin computer, more or less 16.9 millimeters, and 1.62 kilograms in weight. Despite this, ASUS talks about up to 17 hours of autonomy, having a USB type for charging. In addition to this, the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 has two Thunderbolt 4 USB C ports, an audio minijack and is compatible with WiFi 6 (802.11ax).

Versions and prices of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) will be available soon from 1,599 euros. On the ASUS website we can sign up to notify us of availability. There are no details of the different configurations and extensions, but this starting price includes the stylus and the NVIDIA graphics.