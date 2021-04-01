these are the prices and availability of the dual screen laptop

The pandemic could not prevent CES 2021 from being held, although it was virtual. But still it served for manufacturers to present news, including ASUS, and that The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 now arrives in Spain.
As you might think, it is a 14-inch laptop, although what is striking about this particular series from ASUS is the double screen. A relatively recent format that is still different from the standard and whose arrival in Spain is confirmed, for the moment, for this size.
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) Datasheet
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)
Dimensions and weight
32.4 x 22.2 x 1.69 ~ 1.73 cm
1.62 kg
Main screen
Touch screen 14 inches FullHD touch
IPS 16: 9
LED backlight
400 nits, sRGB 100%
Screen Pad
IPS 12.65 inch
1920 x 515 px
Processor
Intel Core i7-1165G7
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe + from NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (2GB GDDR6)
RAM
16GB LPDDR4X (up to 32GB)
Storage
1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
Drums
70 WHrs, 4S1P, 4 cells
Operating system
Windows 10 Home
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual band) 2 * 2
I / O ports
1 x USB 3.2 1st gen. type A
2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm
micro SD
Others
HD camera with IR function compatible with Windows Hello
Price
From 1,599 euros
Double screen without sacrificing thinness or autonomy
As we saw, this is a smaller and more basic version of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo (15.6-inch), but keeping the verification for Intel EVO, the modified hinge and that secondary screen that makes sense of the Duo series. It is a panel that is stylus compatible (like the main one) and that is a continuation of the 14-inch one.
This ScreenPad Plus is tilting and tilting has its own software ScreenXpert 2, focused on taking advantage of the multi-window and that the user create personalized workflows. The brand speaks of design, video and photography professionals, but above all for those who seek to increase productivity (or perhaps, rather, those who are used to working with two screens, especially in this arrangement).
Of course, as for the main screen, it is a 14-inch IPS touch with FullHD resolution, which according to the brand covers 93% of the front. It has a brightness of 400 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB color space, and is also TÜV Rheinland certified for blue light.
The design of the hinge allows the computer to be slightly inclined, looking for ergonomics and especially that the air flow is greater to help heat dissipation. Heat produced by the work of components such as the 11th generation Intel Core i7 or the Intel Iris Xe graphics and the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (with 2GB dedicated memory).
It is a relatively thin computer, more or less 16.9 millimeters, and 1.62 kilograms in weight. Despite this, ASUS talks about up to 17 hours of autonomy, having a USB type for charging. In addition to this, the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 has two Thunderbolt 4 USB C ports, an audio minijack and is compatible with WiFi 6 (802.11ax).
Versions and prices of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) will be available soon from 1,599 euros. On the ASUS website we can sign up to notify us of availability. There are no details of the different configurations and extensions, but this starting price includes the stylus and the NVIDIA graphics.