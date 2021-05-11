these are the prices and availabilities of Xiaomi flagships

The Xiaomi Mi 11 arrived early in this 2021 but I was not going to do it as the only member of the prolific Mi series (since the Mi 9, especially). He did it with a couple of older brothers at the technical sheet level: the Ziaomi Mi 11i and the Mi 11 Ultra, which now arrive in Spain officially.

These are two top-of-the-line mobiles that add some improvements to that base Mi 11 that already came with the latest from Qualcomm in processors (it premiered, well). As you might think, the Ultra takes the main improvements, also standing out for your secondary display and heart rate measurement.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra data sheet

XIAOMI MI 11i

XIAOMI MI 11 ULTRA

Screen

AMOLED 6.67 inches

FullHD + resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Main: AMOLED 6.81 “, 2K resolution, 120 Hz

Secondary panel: AMOLED 1.1 “

Processor

Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 888

RAM

8 GB LPDDR5

12 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

256 GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera

Main: 108 MP

Wide angle: 8 MP

Telephoto: 5 MP

Main: Samsung ISOCELL GN2 50 MP, OIS

Wide angle: Sony IMX586 48 MP (128º), OIS

Telephoto: Sony IMX586 48 MP, 120X digital zoom, OIS

Frontal camera

20 MP

20 MP

Drums

4,520 mAh + fast charge 33W

5,000 mAh + fast charging 67W + wireless fast charging 67 W

Operating system

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Connectivity

5G, LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, IR

5G, LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR

Dimensions and weight

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

196 g

164.3 × 74.6 × 8.38 mm

234 g

Others

Side fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos sound

On-screen fingerprint reader, IP68, ceramic body

Price

8GB / 128GB: 649 euros

8GB / 256GB: 699 euros

12GB / 256GB: 1,199 euros

Xiaomi Mi 11i

The Mi 11i drink a lot on the aesthetic level of the Mi 11, although extending that rear camera module a little more not only making it more elongated in proportion, but also to incorporate a different camera arrangement (which we will now see). The rear is also curved on the sides and with the matte finish, playing a bit with the reflection of light.

Those cameras are a main one with a 108 megapixel sensor for the main one, with an f / 1.75 7P lens (an ISOCEL HM2), a super wide angle with 119º degrees of aperture and a telephoto lens with a 5 megapixel sensor. As for the front camera, the Xiaomi Mi 11i integrates a 20 megapixel sensor that appears from a hole in the screen.

This panel is AMOLED, 6.67 inches and FullHD + resolution, this being another of the main points of difference with the mobile that we will see below. Highlights its contrast ratio of 5,000,000: 1, its maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and the new ‘True Display’, which according to the brand allows the Mi 11i to adapt the temperature of the screen to our environment. In addition, it has HDR10 + support and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz.

Despite being AMOLED, the fingerprint reader is on the side. It does not have an audio minijack, but it does have stereo speakers, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and the traditional Xiaomi infrared port.

The power will be marked, on the one hand, by the Snapdragon 888, as we see in the three high-end Mi 11s. On the other hand, the RAM memory of 8 GB LPDDR5, with two UFS 3.1 storage options of 128 and 256 GB. And all powered by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33-watt fast charge.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The flagship of Xiaomi, with all the laws, is this mobile that does not go unnoticed by the huge camera module In the back. Clearly it can be distinguished from its twins, but also we do not see the matte finish and it is larger, weighing 234 grams.

That great module integrates a 1.1-inch touch screen that performs various functions, including being our mirror when taking selfies. But it also helps us to show notifications and carry out some more interaction.

We also see in the hump the three rear cameras, which are the best among Xiaomi phones this year (for now) on paper. The Mi 11 Ultra debuts the ISOCELL GN2 sensor (1 / 1.12 “inch) of 50 megapixels, with optical image stabilization, accompanied by an ultra-wide angle with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto lens.

The telephoto lens is what they have stood out the most, for incorporating 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and 120X digital zoom, the maximum that we see now on mobile phones (and that was already brought by its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra). The bet with the OIS, in addition, is for all sensors.

Inside we also see the Snapdragon 888, but this time with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. There is a single version of 256 GB UFS 3.1 of storage, and as in the previous case it does not have a tray for a microSD either.

Also highlights the 6.81-inch AMOLED screen with WQHD + resolution (3,200 x 1,440 pixels), with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is in this superior to the Mi 11 and Mi 11i, and more in line with what a high-end mobile should carry to differentiate itself.

Its battery is somewhat larger, of 5,000 mA, highlighting that in this case the fast charge is 67 W, both wired and wireless. It has 5G SA and NSA, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6, as well as infrared.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11i

The Xiaomi Mi 11i will be available in the following versions:

Xiaomi Mi 11i 8 GB + 128 GB: 649.99 euros. Xiaomi Mi 11i 8 GB + 256 GB: 699.99 euros.



For its part, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in a single variant:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (12 GB + 256 GB): 1,199.99 euros.