These are the prices and availabilities of the latest bargain mobiles from Xiaomi

We were waiting for a tradition: for the entire Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 range to reach our market as they are mobiles that usually have good value for money. And that day (in part) has come today, since The Xiaomi Redmi Note 105G and 10S officially arrive in Spain.

Thus, after the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro model, two more of these come to occupy that crowded showcase of the mid-range. And beware, with introductory offers.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G and 10S

Xiaomi Redmi note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi note 10S

Screen

6.5 “Full HD + Adaptive Sync at 90 Hz

6.43 “Super AMOLED Full HD +

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Helio G95

RAM

4/6 GB LPDDR4x

6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Storage

64/128 GB UFS 2.2

Expandable via Micro SD

64/128 GB UFS 2.2

Expandable via Micro SD

Drums

5,000 mAh

Fast charge 18 W

5,000 mAh

Fast charge 33 W

REAR cameras

Main: 48 MP f / 1.79

Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4

Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4

Main: 64 MP f / 1.79

Ultra wide angle: 8 MP f / 2.2, 118 °

Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4

Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

13 MP f / 2.45

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 11 + MIUI 12

Android 11 + MIUI 12

DIMENSIONS AND PSEO

161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm

190 g

160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm

178.8 g

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader

Side fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, minijack, IR, IP53

PRICE

4 GB + 64 GB: 199.99 euros (until May 9, then 229.99 euros)

4 GB + 128 GB: 229.99 euros (until May 9, then at 249.99 euros)

6 + 128 GB: 229.99 euros (until May 11, then 249 euros)

8 + 128 GB: 269.99 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

The design is based on the same lines for what are actually four mobiles of the series (for now), taking into account the Pro. A rear with no other elements than the camera module in one corner and the brand silkscreened on the side. lower, sporting sparkles and a gradient in the case of the bluish tone of the Note 10 5S.

The Note 10 5G has a somewhat smaller module, since the main lens is somewhat smaller and allows all of them to fit in a smaller space. The back is made of glass and the screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The front camera sticks out there, according to Xiaomi with a small hole of only 2.96 mm in diameter.

The Redmi Note 10 5G has a 6.5-inch screen that supports refresh rates of up to 90 Hz, which is an advantage over the one we will see next. Of course, in this case it is an IPS panel, although in both cases they integrate the fingerprint reader on the side and it is a FullHD + resolution.

As its name indicates, it is the twin who shows his chest in connectivity. In this case, it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 700, which comes with the modem you need for the 5G connection. You have two RAM options, from 4 and 6 GB LPDDR4x, and has storage of up to 128 GB (UFS 2.2) speaking of the interior, since the microSD allows expansion.

It should be anticipated that in this case it does not have some incentives that we do see in the Redmi Note 10S, such as the audio minijack or stereo sound. The fast charge remains at 18 watts, yes, with a battery of 5,000 mAh.

As to Photography, the Redmi Note 10 5G is left with the following:

48 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.79 aperture lens Macro with 2 megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture lens Depth sensor (2 megapixels) with f / 2.4 aperture lens Front camera with 8 megapixel sensor and aperture lens f / 2.0.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

At first glance, especially looking at them from the face, we are not going to differentiate one from the other: that screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3 also shows the centered front camera poking out through a small window. Although, being strict, the screen is slightly smaller.

Is about a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel with FulHD + resolution, which, as we said before, remains at 60 Hz. In any case, the frames are equally small, although they do not take the opportunity to insert the fingerprint reader under it and remain on the side.

In this case we see a Helio G95, so although it is an option with 4G the processor house remains the same (MediaTek). Of course, in this case the RAM starts from 6 GB and reaches the 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4x, with the same internal storage options, including microSD.

The Note 10S boasts minijack, IR sensor and stereo sound, so it will be more appropriate for those who usually use these options or want a sound probably a little better. There is support for the Hi-Res audio standard and it also has a “Z-Axis” vibration motor, to improve that immersion in the audio that we are listening to at all times.

In this case we also see a 5,000 mAh battery, although it should be noted that it weighs a little less than the model with 5G. In addition, the fast charge in this case is up to 30 watts.

In the cameras section we see another tiebreaker, but in favor of the Redmi Note 10S. In this case there is a quad rear camera by including a wide-angle lens with an 8 megapixel sensor, which is in addition to the three of the Redmi Note 5G, and the front camera sensor has a higher resolution (13 megapixels, but lens aperture of f / 2.45).

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10S

Following the order of the article, we first see the prices for the Redmi Note 10 5G:

4GB + 64GB version: 199.99 euros (until May 9). From May 10 to 229.99 euros. 4GB + 128GB version: 229.99 euros (until May 9). From May 10 to 249.99 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

My online and physical Store, ECI, Amazon and all the main operators (Orange, Vodafone, Telefónica and Yoigo) since June

For him Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, Prices are as follows:

6GB + 64GB version: 229.99 euros (until May 11). From May 12 to 249.99 euros. 6GB + 128GB version: 269.99 euros (only price).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.

They will be available in the online and physical Mi Store, as well as in Amazon, El Corte Inglés, Media Markt, etc., and in the main operators (Orange, Vodafone, Telefónica and Yoigo) from the second week of May. Special launch offers will be available on Mi.com, Amazon and PcComponentes.

