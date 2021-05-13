these are the price and availability of this mid-range with OLED and 5G

Sony does not give up with its elongated mobiles, a characteristic that applies to any of its ranges, and we also saw it for its most recent proposal of the mid-range. Their availabilities usually take a while and today we finally know that the Sony Xperia 10 III arrives in Spain and we know its price, which was also a mystery.

This is the mobile that came along with the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III to complete the 2021 showcase (for now), remaining in a range below these. But, yes, maintaining design and 5G support.

Sony Xperia 10 III datasheet

Sony Xperia 10 III

Dimensions and weight

154 x 68 x 8.3 mm



169 g

Screen

6.0 “OLED 21: 9



FHD +, HDR

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Memory

6 GB

Storage

128 GB

Rear cameras

Main: 12 MP, 27mm, f / 1.8



Wide angle: 8 MP, 16mm, f / 2.2



Telephoto: 8MP, 54mm, f / 2.4

Frontal camera

8 MP, f / 2.0

Drums

4,500 mAh

Others

3.5mm Jack, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE, Gorilla Glass 6, IP68 resistance, 5G

Price

429 euros

Xperia 10 III Black Dual SIM (Limited gift Sony WH-CH710N promotion)

A “feather” weight that looks OLED on its front

Sony mobiles differ by those proportions to which we alluded and the Xperia III maintains all the genetics responsible for this. In this case, in addition, that weight of 169 grams more typical of what in this trend to large mobiles we consider light, as with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

It also comes well protected with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 6, with the fingerprint reader on the side. On the front we see the also traditional Sony frames (symmetrical) surrounding a 6-inch OLED screen with FullHD + ** resolution, with HDR support and a standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

Telephoto by flag on triple rear camera

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 has been the processor of choice in this mid-range, giving it 5G connectivity through its modem and accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. Inside we also see 128 GB of storage (so there is a single version) and a 4,500 mAh battery.

The brand already explained that the terminal comes with Android 11 and an update of its Xperia Transfer application to transfer images, music, contacts or messages from one mobile to another in a simple way, including iPhone. As for the audio sound, the Xperia 10 III has stereo sound, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate compatibility.

The triple camera The Sony Xperia 10 III can stand out since, being a mid-range, they have not made a conformist decision, seeing that instead of a questionable useful lens and small sensor they have opted for a telephoto lens, not very common in this range. In total it consists of:

12 megapixel main sensor with a 27 mm lens and f / 1.8 aperture Wide-angle camera with 8 megapixel sensor and 16 mm lens with f / 2.2 aperture, 54 mm telephoto and f / 2.4 aperture with 8 megapixel sensor. Front camera with 8 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.0 aperture.

Versions and price of the Xperia 10 III

The Sony Xperia 10 III part of the 429 euros and will be available from June 14. It is available in black, white, pink and blue and begins with a launch promotion where you can get a Sony WH-CH710N headphones with pre-order (valued at 350 euros).

