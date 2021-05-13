these are the price and availability of this great bet from ZTE in photography and design

ZTE does not want to be left behind in high-end mobiles, in optical zoom and in denominations with words like “ultra”. For example, this smartphone that, after being officially presented in April, now leaves its home market: The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra officially arrives in Spain.

At the aesthetic level we already see that it is another of those mobiles with a large and striking module such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (surname namesakes), and of course it is an aspect that they have wanted to highlight with up to three 64 megapixel sensors, two optical stabilizers and a telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. A bet to try to beat these and the rest at the level of photography, without neglecting to integrate the latest in RAM and processors.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G datasheet

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

Dimensions and weight

161.53 × 72.96 x 8 mm

188g

Screen

OLED 6.67 inch

FullHD +, HDR10 +

144 Hz, curved

Processor

Snapdragon 888

RAM

12/8/16 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256/1 TB GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

64 MP f / 1.6 OIS

64 MP wide angle

64 MP portrait f / 1.9

Tele 8 MP 5x optical with OIS

Frontal camera

16 MP

Drums

4,600 mAh

Fast charge 66 W

Operating system

Android 11 + MyOS 11

Connectivity

5G

802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax (WIFI 6E)

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS / A-GPS / Beidou / Galileo / GLONASS

NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen, DTS: X Ultra, Hi-Fi, stereo

Price

749 euros

Sobriety, curves and a very leading module

With a hole in the screen, and leaving aside the technology to hide the camera of the ZTE Axon 30 5G, the front of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is something more conventional (without this being something negative, far from it). The screen is a 6.67-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution (2,400 × 1,080 pixels) that curves quite to the sides, leaving a priori that sensation of all screen that we usually see in high-end and many mid-range mobiles.

It should be noted that this screen can be configured up to 144 hertz refresh rate, something that with exceptions such as the Xiaomi Mi 10T we have seen in gaming mobiles. Of course, even if it has a touch refresh rate of 300 Hz, support for HDR10 + and 10 bit color, it does not get on the QHD + bandwagon in resolution (and there others win the game =.

The back is made of glass and has a new finish, which according to the manufacturer it is resistant to fingerprints and does not slip. This will have to be seen in practice, although what we can deduce for now is that it is not one of the heaviest mobiles in its class as it is 188 grams (which is not little, but in the era of 200 grams it is not bad at all ).

Full of power, megapixels and optical zoom

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the most advanced processor in the house to date. May be accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage LPDRR5 and UFS 3.1 (respectively), seeing the following settings:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM 16 GB RAM + 1 TB GB ROM



As for the battery, we see a battery of 4,600 mAh with 66 watt fast charge. Although the brand does not talk about charging times, due to the values ​​obtained in mobiles with 65 watts in our analyzes it is possible that it is around an hour or even less.

Speaking of that not discreet camera module, as we said at the beginning it seems that ZTE has wanted this mobile to meet beyond the minimums that we see in the current high-end range, leaving aside concessions such as not adding optical stabilization. This time we see her in the main camera and on TV, seeing the following cameras in total:

64 megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor with f / 1.6 aperture lens and optical image stabilization. Wide angle with 64 megapixel sensor with 120 degree field of view lens and 13 millimeter focal length. Secondary camera for portraits with 64-megapixel sensor and 35-millimeter equivalent, with f / 2.9 aperture lens. Telephoto lens with 8 megapixel sensor, optical image stabilization and 5x optical zoom. Hybrid 10x and digital zoom up to 120x. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor

It also stands out that it can record with a resolution of up to 8K, the most we are seeing at the top of the range. It is also noteworthy that the main one has a lens with an aperture of f / 1.6, so it should be able to capture a lot of lighting.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra can be reserved from may 27th on the brand’s website. The versions that arrive in Spain for now are the following:

‌ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 8/256 GB: 749.

‌ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 12/256 GB: 849 euros.

ZTE will be running a gift promotion of the ZTE TWS earphones for advance reservations. The sale starts from June 4th.