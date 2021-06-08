These are the price and availability of the Microsoft dual-screen device

Microsoft’s Surface Duo came to hawk at the design level between so much conventional mobile, now that folding wants to be fashionable (although this one has a trick). Although it also stood out for being the return of those from Redmond to smartphone territory, and now the arrival of the Surface Duo to Spain is confirmed.

It is a mobile phone with two screens and Android as a book-like operating system, but it does not have a flexible screen, but a pair of hinges that separate the two panels. Of the Surface Duo we knew the price for the United States in 2020, and now we finally know the data on its availability in Spain.

Surface Duo data sheet

Surface Duo

Screen

Open: Dual Pixel Sense Fusion 8.1 ”AMOLED, 2,700 x 1,800 px (3: 2), 401 dpi

Closed: Single Pixel Sense 5.6 “, 1,800 x 1,350 px (4: 3), 401 dpi

100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3

Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor

Snapdragon 855

RAM

6 GB RAM

Storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0

Camera

Dual 11 MP (1 µm), f / 2.0, PDAF, 84 °

7x zoom

HDR, portrait mode

4K and 1080p @ 30 and 60 @ video with EIS, HDR, slow motion 1080p @ 120fps and 240fps

Connectivity

WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

LTE 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL, 5CA, LAA

GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS

Drums

4,500 mAh 18W

Wireless charging 15 W

Reverse charging 4.5 W

Biometrics

Ultrasonic fingerprint reader and security processor

software

Android 10

Others

Fingerprint reader, built in glass, USB 3.1, eSIM / nanoSIM, Surface Pen support

Dimensions

Open: 145.2 x 186.9 x 4.8mm

Closed: 145.2 x 93.3 x 9.9 mm

Weight

250 grams

Price

From 1,549 euros

That look like two mobiles in one

Although Microsoft seems to guide it for the workplace and education, the Surface Duo stands out for that double screen and the possibilities that this gives especially to multitasking. The advantage: that when it is not used open it fits in the pocket, having dimensions (closed) that do not differ much from a current mobile.

The thickness of the mobile when closed is 9.9 millimeters, while each of the faces separately has a thickness of 4.8 millimeters. The weight is 250 grams (with which it is above heavy mobiles such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max) and has a ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

As for the screens, it is about two 5.6-inch AMOLED touch panels. When the 360-degree hinge is opened, these two add a total screen area of ​​8.1 inches to achieve a resolution of 2,700 x 1,800 pixels.

From the house Microsoft but with Android as a flag

At the performance level, the Surface Duo prolongs the life of the Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm’s processor for high-end phones of 2019. It has 6 GB RAM and it has models of 128 and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

At the software and usage level, allowing the dual screen of the Surface Duo to keep open two applications at the same time (one on each screen), so that we can interact with one while maintaining some reproduction on the other. As we have mentioned, the operating system that it incorporates is Android, and it also has the My Phone app that allows access to all the contents from the PC (with Windows 10).

The Surface Duo has a USB-C 3.1 connection for 18W fast charging or video output. The battery is 4,500 mAh and supports wireless charging (15 W) and reverse (4.5 W). It also incorporates an 11 megapixel sensor camera and f2.0 aperture lens, capable of recording in 4K.

Surface Duo: versions and prices

The launch price of the Surface Duo in Spain is 1,549 euros. According to Microsoft, the product is already available in the usual distributors and will soon be on the web. Currently you can book by writing an email.