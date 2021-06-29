These are the premieres that Netflix for today | Pixabay

Today a anime is the one who will conquer the famous platform from Netflix, which is undoubtedly perfect for a marathon this Monday, so keep reading to find out what’s new in the catalog today.

There is no doubt that the contents Netflix for this week is for all tastes, plus the beginning of a new month is synonymous with incredible premieres.

So get the couch and popcorn ready, because for those anime fans, today is certainly special for them.

As you may remember, a couple of days ago we introduced you to the new productions that you can enjoy throughout this week.

There are only a few days until the month of June ends, however, the famous red logo platform still has some productions to premiere on the service.

Netflix releases:

1

The Seven Deadly Sins (ANIME)

While “Meliodas” absorbs the “Commandments” to become the Demon King and save “Elizabeth”, “Ban” wanders through purgatory to rescue the soul of his captain.

“The Seven Deadly Sins” comes to Netflix to complete five seasons, so if you have not seen it, it is a good option to marathon this week.