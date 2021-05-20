These are the premieres that arrive on Netflix today, May 19

These are the premieres that come to Netflix today May 19 | Instagram

Finally the sequel to “Who fucked Sara?”Is ready for subscribers to discover more of this mystery and perhaps solve what happened in history, something that undoubtedly many are intrigued to know.

Today, Netflix subscribers, after a couple of months, will be able to enjoy the second season of “Who m @ to Sara?”, Starting the productions that were available on the service for this weekend .

According to the platform, in the sequel to the series, the past will return to take center stage. The mu3rt3 of “Sara” changed the fate of “Alex Guzmán” and the “Lazcano” family 18 years ago.

It is for that reason that “Alex” must be careful with his plan of revenge, since he could discover secrets that even he himself can not control and it seems that knowing who “Sara” really was is only the beginning.

It should be noted that in its first season, “Who m @ to Sara?” It reached 55 million views, and is now returning with a second installment on May 19 on Netflix.

After a long work of investigation and a search for revenge by Álex, the character played by Colombian actor Manolo Cardona, this season will have to face all the secrets he found and his confusion will reach the limit.

“The biggest challenge is that Alex will face the truth, that will change many things, it will make him rethink and we will see which way he will take,” said the protagonist.