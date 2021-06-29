These are the premieres that arrive on Netflix this week (28/6)

The first part of the trilogy of films adapting from RL Stine’s novels arrives this week on Netflix. In addition, Spanish terror with the premiere on the platform of ‘Malasaña 32’ directed by Albert Pintó.

Next, a list with the premieres that arrive this week, that of the June 28 to July 4.

Tuesday June 29

– Daggers in the back. Dramatic comedy.

When renowned mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead in his mansion just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and courteous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously recruited to investigate. It will move through a network of false leads and self-serving lies to try to discover the truth after the death of the writer.



– The Odyssey of the Giles. Comedy.

Province of Buenos Aires, late 2001. A group of friends and neighbors lose the money they had managed to raise to revive an old agricultural cooperative. Soon after, they discover that their savings were lost due to a scam carried out by an unscrupulous lawyer and a bank manager who had information about what was going to be unleashed in the country. Upon learning what happened, this group of neighbors decides to organize and put together a meticulous plan with the aim of recovering what belongs to them. With Ricardo and Chino Darín.



Wednesday June 30

– United States: El Peliculón. Animation.

In this insanely animated, revisionist version of the story, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a group of agitators – including fellow brewer Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, peerless horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed-off Jerome – to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James during the American War of Independence. Who will win? Who knows! The only thing that is clear is that these Founding Fathers are not the ones from the textbooks.

– Are. Serie. Season 1.

Inspired by the shocking investigative article by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ginger Thompson, it imaginatively recreates the stories of Allende townspeople in the days leading up to a gruesome massacre. Created by James Schamus and co-written by Mexicans Monika Revilla and Fernanda Melchor, ‘Somos.’ tells the story of the drug wars from the perspective of the victims and provides an opportunity to speak to people whose lives changed forever when, without warning, their people suffered the tragedy caused by a failed DEA operation

– Prime Time. Thriller.

New Years Eve, 1999. Twenty-year-old Sebastian hijacks a television studio armed with a pistol and takes two hostages: a famous presenter and a security guard. Your plan? Nobody knows, including him. Sebastian demands to send a mysterious live message, but the indecisive police and the self-centered director of the network thwart his plans time and time again. As the night progresses, Sebastian and his hostages develop an unusual and close relationship as the authorities in command try to restore order.

– Sophie: A murder in Cork. Miniseries.

A crime in rural Ireland sets off a decades-long quest for justice that crosses borders.

Thursday July 1

– Audible. Documentary film.

Absorbing introductory film documentary that chronicles the life of Maryland School for the Deaf athlete Amaree McKenstry and her best friends as they suffer the pressure of their senior year of high school and come to terms with what it will be like to step out into the listening world. Amaree and her teammates release tension on the soccer field as they fight to maintain an unprecedented winning streak, while also absorbing the tragic loss of a close friend. This is the story of some boys who stand up to adversity. They have problems, but they approach the future with hope, yelling at the world that they exist and that they matter.

– Young Highnesses. Serie. Season 1.

When Prince William (Edvin Ryding) arrives at Hillerska’s prestigious boarding school, he finally has the chance to discover himself and find out what kind of life he really wants. Then he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far from sovereign obligations. Until, suddenly, he becomes the next in the line of succession and his dilemma worsens, because he has to make a decision: love or duty.

Friday july 2

– The beauty and the enigma. Thriller.

She would like to live like in a novel and ends up involved in the murder of her husband. Will you find the evidence to prove your innocence or will you get lost in the chaos of the many chapters that the novel of your real life offers you?

– The street of terror – Part 1: 1994. Terror.

A group of teenagers stumble upon the ancient evil responsible for the brutal murders that have plagued their city for three centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

– The 8th night. Thriller.

An eight-day life or death battle arrives to prevent the seal that holds back what should not awaken from breaking. If he wakes up, he will retrace his stony path to wreak havoc on the world.

– Mortal. Serie. Season 2.

Sofiane, Victor and Luisa must save Reda, whose body has been possessed by Obé. But the power of the god increases without stopping, and it seems that the prophecy is coming true. Will heroes prevent evil from triumphing?

Saturday july 3

– Malasaña 32. Terror.

Manolo and Candela settle in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña, together with their three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that the capital of a country that is in full transition seems to offer them. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …

Sunday July 4

– We are united. Serie. Season 1.

Combine music and animation to teach a new generation of young Americans the power of the people. It is a series of 10 animated music videos featuring a selection of elementary lessons on American civics from non-elementary perspectives. To the rhythm of original songs performed by artists such as HER, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and the poet Amanda Gorman.

