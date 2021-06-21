These are the premieres that arrive on Netflix this week (21/6)

The murder of the young Rocío Wanninkhof in 1999 was one of the blackest chapters in the recent history of our country. The filmmaker Tania Balló directs the documentary film ‘The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case’, which arrives this week on the platform to offer a more mature look at history and with a cinematographic look.

Wednesday 23 June

– The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case. Documentary film.

In 1999, the young Rocío Wanninkhof is assassinated. Dolores Vázquez, her mother’s ex-partner, enters prison without solid evidence to prove her guilt. Influenced by a strong discriminatory campaign, Spanish public opinion wants to find a culprit. When the lifeless body of another teenager, Sonia Carabantes, appears in 2003, the police catch the real murderer, but by then society has already turned the page. A filmic bet that covers the multiple perspectives of the case: judicial, political, media and gender.

– Fairytale love. Comedy.

Andrea Singer has always put her career as a comedian before everything else, and although she was dating a lot, love was not her priority … until she met Dennis, an eccentric and seductive freak who manages to make her lower her guard. But Andrea’s best friend, Margot, isn’t sure Dennis is what he appears to be, and encourages her to go on an almost impossible mission to find out who Dennis really is. Based on an almost entirely true story, ‘It Looked Good’ is scripted and stars the hilarious and witty Iliza Shlesinger. The cast also includes Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

– The house of flowers. The movie. Comedy.

While waiting to undergo a delicate surgery, Delia reveals a secret to Paulina: in her parents’ room there is a hiding place that protects, among other things, a family treasure and the evidence against Agustín Corcuera, recently acquitted for the murder of Duck. By means of deception, Paulina convinces her brothers to circumvent the security measures of their ex-house and recover the treasure. His plan unfolds at the same time that, in the eighties, Virginia and Ernesto carry out theirs to cajole Agustín. The love for his nanny, and the possibility of avenging his family, cause the de la Mora to break all the rules to achieve this seemingly impossible mission.

Thursday June 24

– And on the seventh day. Terror.

A prestigious ex-osrist meets a novice priest on his first day of training. Starring Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, and Keith David, among others.

– The naked director. Serie. Season 2.

Even the fall of this man is something out of the ordinary. After reaching the summit, here ends the intense drama of Muranishi and his companions.



– Godzilla Singular Point. Serie. Season 1.

A university student and an engineer, united by a mysterious song, lead the fight against an unimaginable force that could sentence the world to its destruction. ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ is an original anime series featuring character designs by Kazue Kato (‘Blue Exorcist’) and a new Godzilla design by Eiji Yamamori, the legendary animator at Studio Ghibli.

– Sisters on the track. Documentary film.

It chronicles the coming of age of the Sheppard sisters – Tai, Rainn and Brooke – who in 2016 captured the attention of the United States with their first victories in the Youth Olympics. The ensuing media storm catapulted the trio to the cover of “Sports Illustrated,” which named them “girls of the year,” and their success allowed them to move from a homeless shelter to a flat of their own. This film offers a rare intimate look at the journey of a close-knit Brooklyn family to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the help of their mother (Tonia Handy) and the guidance of their coach (Jean Bell), the Sheppard sisters fight through thick and thin, dream big and aspire to higher education while finding themselves as athletes and students. . And all this while dealing with the problems of adolescence. The story revolves around the fraternal bond and a whole community of women who pass the witness of empowerment and hope, through athletics, from one generation to another.

Friday June 25

– Sex / Life. Serie. Season 1.

The story of a love triangle between a woman, her past and her husband offers a provocative new vision of female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) was not always a stay-at-home mom and stay-at-home mom. Before marrying the loving and faithful Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moving to Connecticut, Billie was a free spirit living in New York with her best friend, Sasha (Margaret Odette), working like crazy, and having crazy fun. Tired of taking care of her two young children and full of nostalgia for the past, Billie begins to write a diary, where she fantasizes about the passionate life she led with her sexy ex-boyfriend, Brad (Adam Demos), a great love she has not forgotten. But the more she remembers, the more she is surprised to be where she is, and then her husband finds the journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past spark a sexual revolution in her marriage, or will it bring her back to the life she might have been with the man who broke her heart?

– The A List. Serie. Season 2.

New adventures of the group of teenagers who go camping on a remote island.

– Satyajit Ray. Serie. Season 1.

The revolutionary filmmaker, artist and creator of the mythical series ‘Feluda’, also stood out for having written some of the best short stories in India. Their stories span very disparate genres and styles, but they all abound with emotion and unexpected twists, and they have such a powerful emotional essence that they hook from beginning to end. The anthology ‘Satyajit Ray’ presents for the first time four of those stories, chosen with the utmost devotion

