These are the premieres that arrive on Netflix this week (19/4)

The Yellow Tide will be able to enjoy again ‘Vis a vis: The Oasis’, epilogue of the series starring Maggie Civantos and Najwa Nimri, which arrives this week on the platform. In addition, a documentary reveals the origin of ‘Heroes of Silence’ and David Attenborough shows us the most beautiful corners of the planet in ‘Life in full color’.

Next, a list with the premieres that arrive this week, that of the April 19-25.

Tuesday April 20

– Vis a vis: The Oasis. Serie. Season 1.

Maggie Civantos and Najwa Nimri lead the cast of the series’ spin-off, with their mythical characters out of jail and planning the perfect robbery during the wedding of the daughter of an important Mexican narco.





Wednesday April 21

– Zero. Serie. Season 1.

A young man with the gift of becoming invisible must learn to control this ability to save his neighborhood.

– Tell me when you. Comedy.

A workaholic pauses his daily life to fulfill his grandfather’s dream: visit the most emblematic places in Mexico City and find love. Directed by Gerardo Gattica and has Jesús Zavala, Ximena Romo and Verónica Castro leading the cast.

– Daphne. Drama.

Italian film that tells the story of a young woman with Down syndrome who has to take care of her father after the death of her mother.

Thursday April 22

– Life in full color, with David Attenborough. Documentary series.

Next Earth Day will premiere a magnificent three-part series in which David Attenborough travels the world, from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snow-capped Scottish Highlands, to reveal the extraordinary never-before-seen ways animals have of using the Colour. Thanks to the innovative recording technology created specifically for the series, viewers will find that certain colors invisible to the human eye play a crucial role in animal interactions. A hidden world of color awaits to be discovered, from the almost magical ultraviolet spots on a butterfly’s wings to the amazing but essential function of the Bengal tiger’s stripes.

– Unexpected passenger. Thriller.

Anna Kendrick stars in this film about three crew members on a mission to Mars who must make a decision when they receive an unexpected visit on board.

Friday April 23

– Shadow and bone. Serie. Season 1.

Fiction based on the collection of novels ‘Grishaverse’, by Leigh Bardugo, a worldwide bestseller, set in a world ravaged by war where the orphan and private Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to freeing his country. Faced with the stalking monstrous threat of the Shadow, Alina is torn from her family environment to train and become part of the Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers. But, while leaving the skin to hone his powers, he discovers that allies and enemies can be one and the same, and that nothing is what it seems in that splendid world. Dangerous forces are at stake, including a gang of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

– Heroes: Silence and Rock and Roll. Documentary film.

Analysis of the rise of Héroes del silencio, the band led by Enrique Bumbury and which had its origins in the 80s.

Sunday April 25

– Spider-Man: Far from home. Science fiction.

Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal lead the cast of the Marvel film directed by Jon Watts and in which Peter Parker decides to travel to Europe.

