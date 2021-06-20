These are the premieres of Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime

On this occasion we will let you know the novelties What do these three bring? platforms digital so you can enjoy from the comfort of your home and if you plan to stay to rest for these couple of days, so keep reading.

The truth is that on these cloudy days, it is best to stay home and enjoy these premieres between series, movies and documentaries that Netflix, Disney + and Amazon bring for you.

A weekend that also coincides with the celebration of Father’s Day, so enjoy alone or in the company of whoever you want what these streaming platforms offer.

List of premieres of the Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video platforms:

1. Netflix

Series

Has its premiere Elite: Season 4. Las Encinas is the most exclusive school in Spain, the place where the children of the elite study and where three lower-class young people from a public school in ruins have just been admitted.

With a proposal for each budget and travel style, three experts invite us to meet The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

From affordable tree houses to highly exclusive private islands, unforgettable igloos or getaways with a gourmet twist, this new series tours incredible properties around the world that offer experiences to treasure for life.

Nevertheless opens this Saturday, June 19. A Korean drama to sweeten the hearts of drama lovers.

A love story in which actor Song Kang will share the screen with the beautiful Han So Hee, who plays Yoo Na Bi.

Films

And to celebrate Father’s Day, the film is released Paternity. In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart plays a widower who takes on one of the world’s toughest jobs – parenthood.

2. Disney +

Series

With love, Victor: Season 2, the best Disney + Star series to celebrate ‘Pride’ month. It focuses on a new Creekwood High School student, Victor, and his journey of self-discovery.

Ideal to commemorate Father’s Day, it has its premiere My name is earl. This story is about how Earl, who is a low-status criminal, steals a winning $ 100,000 lottery ticket, but just when he discovers it, he is hit by a car and loses this millionaire ticket.

Secrets in Sulfur Springs, the time travel series that premiered in the United States in January and quickly garnered comparisons to Netflix’s Stranger Things. Griffin and his family move to the old Tremont Hotel in the town of Sulfur Springs.

Films

Luca, the film directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren for Pixar. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the new Disney and Pixar original animated film is the story of a boy’s passage from childhood to adulthood who lives an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

3. Amazon Prime

Series

For all the fans of the club Guadalajara has its premiere Chivas: The Sacred Herd. This four-part documentary series chronicles the construction of the “Super Chivas 2.0”. It shows one of the most complicated moments of the current administration headed by Amaury Vergara as owner and president of the team. It was made by Iván López Barba and Rubén R. Bañuelos, who also created the film of the Guadalajara club in 2018.

Sergio Ramos’ Heart: Season 2. The documentary series that shows the images of the footballer who will leave Real Madrid next season.