these are the powers of the new Marvel characters

Although none of the Eternals characters have appeared before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and perhaps only regular readers of Marvel comics know of them, each of them has seen everything that has happened on earth. They are beings that have inhabited it for thousands of years without taking part in its conflicts. For this reason, the new trailer shows the contact with those who seem to be the first men and how these beings, in one way or another, have collaborated in the development of humanity.

However, beyond these steps, their conduct through the years is not marked by interventionism: they do not meddle in the affairs of the earth. But one of its basic principles is about to change. For this reason, one of the lines in the trailer is so valuable: “We have never intervened, until now”.

Why do it “now”? Who are these beings with special abilities? What is it that leads them, even jokingly, to suggest that they can lead The Avengers? Isn’t that last scene in the trailer a nod to the last one in The Avengers (2012), when they’re eating shawarmas after the match? Beyond these questions, the abilities of these Marvel characters are described below and the reason for their appearance is explained.

The protagonists of Eternos

The Eternals are a race created by the Celestials with the aim of protecting, fostering development on Earth, and protecting it from a particular threat (the latter is explained later). The new trailer for Los Eternos shows them clearly, relating to each other and providing information about their origin and time on the planet. But who are they?

Ikaris

This character is played by Richard Madden. He debuted in the first edition of Eternals (1976), written by Jack kirby. His appearance in the trailer already suggests about his leadership: he is the first to appear, along with Sersi.

His abilities are diverse and are related to cosmic energy. It has immunity to disease and does not age. During combat you can heal injuries or fight for long hours because you do not experience fatigue. Ikaris has mental resources that allow him to read the thoughts of minds less privileged than his own. One of his most common images within comics has him expelling energy from his eyes. He’s the one who makes the joke (joke?) That he could lead The Avengers.

Sersi

Interprets it Gemma chan. Within the comics, this character has been featured in two ways. In Strange Tales (1963), with the name of Circe, a mythological sorceress, and in Eternals (1976), as part of the third edition and with the name that reaches the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sersi.

She can alter matter with ease, including living organisms. This is possible because he has high-level skills in transmutation. In fact, there may not be another person with your level within these abilities in Marvel. To this it is added that it also feeds on cosmic energy, both to heal and to expel it; He has superhuman strength and a differential intellect. Does it seem little? She is also an excellent dancer.

Thena

Angelina Jolie is in charge of this character. In the first images of the trailer for Los Eternos it is suggested that it will play a central role in the narrative. It was featured in the comics in the fifth edition of Eternals (1976).

One of his main abilities is to create any type of weapon through cosmic energy. This allows him to fulfill one of his preferences when it comes to fighting: hand-to-hand combat. In addition, skills such as those previously described in other characters are added. He stands out for his knowledge and education.

Ajak

This Marvel character is played by Salma Hayek. Its appearance in the comics took place in the second edition of Eternals (1976).

She is considered, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe version, as a maternal figure within The Eternals. It is distinguished by its wisdom, a resource that it has made available to humans for their development, its ability to heal other people and, something key within its powers, its ability to communicate with the Celestials.

Phastos

In current terms, he could be defined as Marvel’s tech specialist. You can develop anything you can think of. In this way he helped humanity to evolve in technological matters. Although, due to his role and function, he was never recognized during these helps.

It first appeared in the ninth edition of Eternals (1977), after being created by Peter Gillis and Sal Buscema. Brian Tyree Henry He is in charge of representing it within the MCU.

Makkari

Makkari is the third in the picture, viewed from right to left.

Within a group where everyone is fast, she stands out for being the fastest. This ability is not only used within the Earth but throughout the Universe, getting to know different planets without being perceived. Through its speed it can create cyclones, that is why at some point it was known in comics as Hurricane.

In the Eternals adaptation for the MCU, Makkari is played by Lauren Ridloff.

Kingo

Kumail Nanjiani will act like Kingo. This Marvel character appeared, along with Druig (next character), in the eleventh edition of Eternals (1977).

Kingo is so closely related to humanity that it is part of their various routines and traditions. In the trailer, he is seen participating in different dances and ceremonies. Added to its festive side are the abilities of the other Eternals, with the addition of manipulating weapons and expelling cosmic energy through their fists. However, within comics, it is common to see him in a samurai suit because that is his philosophy when it comes to fighting. He does so through a sword forged by Phastos.

Druig

Made of black sheep. This character has different disagreements with the Eternals over the years, especially because of the group’s position in the face of various events on earth. Among his abilities, his ability to manipulate minds stands out. However, he is impulsive. This causes that, on occasions, their role within the narratives is blurred. To this are added the abilities shared by his companions, from the cosmic energy.

In Los Eternos he will be interpreted by Barry keoghan. This character was also created by Jack Kirby.

Gilgamesh

It is also recognized as “The forgotten one”. Due to different differences and events in the past in relation to the Eternals, he has separated himself from the group but not from the principles that govern it. He usually wears armor and knows different types of martial arts, to the point of being a specialist in them. He is considered one of the strongest characters in Marvel. It is estimated that, within the adaptation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will have a good relationship with Thena.

Gilgamesh will be played by Ma Dong-Seok. His appearance in comics occurred in the 13th issue of Eternals (1977).

Sprite

The adaptation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows her as a child, but in reality she has the wisdom and knowledge of a person who has lived thousands of years. He has the various abilities of the Eternals, such as his immunity to disease, strength, and superhuman ability. However, it is distinguished by creating illusions in other minds.

The Sprite character appeared in the ninth edition of Eternals (1977), after being created by Jack Kirby. Lia mchugh will interpret it.

Dane whitman

Also know as Black knight or Black knight from Marvel. This role has been occupied by different personalities within comics, since he is one of the oldest heroes. Its origin dates back to the round table and Give me whitman it is part of that lineage. That is why it is understood that he assumes as Black Knight at a certain point. Through the years he was part of The Avengers. He is not an Eternal. But, within the narrative of the MCU, he could discover them. This would make you establish a relationship with them.

Dane whitman He is the most humane of the new heroes that Eternals will present. It will be performed by Kit harington, the remembered Jon Snow (Jon Snow) by Game of Thrones (Game of Thrones).

Celestials vs. Deviants

The Eternals were created in the Marvel universe by the Celestials, entities with powers of any kind. Although so far they have not been a common part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe story, one of them already appeared in the second installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, Ego (Kurt Russell). Its origin, within the comics, makes different winks with Greek and Norse mythology.

The Celestials created the Eternals with the goal of defending the Earth from the Deviants, another group with special abilities. The rivalry arose many years ago, when the Celestials found that the Deviants had subdued a part of humanity, establishing a cruel and violent empire in Lemuria.

The Celestials destroyed this empire and seized the moment to reconfigure the power and distribution of Earth. The Eternals emerge as a kind of representative of these figures. Therefore, they only intervene in conflicts within the planet when they are generated or related to the Deviants. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems, the time has come.

