these are the possible strategies of ca …

At 3:00 p.m. (CET) the red traffic lights of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will go out for the dispute of the F1 Spanish GP race. The route will be 66 laps

May 9, 2021 (11:30 CET)

Hamilton and Verstappen will start from the front row of the grid. We will see what their strategies are in the race

Last year most of the drivers started on Pirelli’s soft compound., the rest did with the medium. In Q2 of qualifying this Saturday, the top ten did their fastest lap on the softs, so that top ten will come out on the red-band tires. The rest of the grill will be able to choose.

Regarding the number of stops, the Spanish GP race is usually two pit stops. In 2020 the winner, Lewis Hamilton, and the second classified, Max Verstappen, did two, while the third, Valtteri Bottas, pitted a third time 2 laps from the end and set the fastest lap. Among the first classified, there were those who made a single pit stop, like Checo Pérez, who although he crossed the finish line fourth, finally fell to fifth position after being sanctioned with 5 seconds for ignoring the blue flags.

The weather forecast for today has changed compared to yesterday. A storm is expected to fall before the race, around 1 in the afternoon, which would lower the ambient and track temperature. In this circuit there are high levels of tire degradation due to the abrasiveness of the asphalt and its curves, but at a lower temperature there would be less degradation. This could make it easier for some drivers to opt for a single stop, although little time is wasted in the pits.

The grid positions are very important in this circuit, the one that is closest to Monaco, since overtaking is difficult, so overtaking a driver at the start will be crucial for the rest of the race.