Since the pandemic began in coronavirus, the data that has been collected in relation to how Sars-Cov-2 affects children They have always concluded that the effects or consequences are milder than those recorded in adults, but this does not mean that there are no effects, or that there can be no rare and more serious, although curable, forms such as hyperinflammatory disease, a variant of Kawasaki disease. But what are the indirect effects of the pandemic on the physical and mental health of covid-19 in children and adolescents?

Covid-19 and children: what are the possible indirect effects of the pandemic?

This is the question posed by a group of Anglo-Canadian researchers, who took stock of everything they know to date about Covid-19 and children, compiled in an article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Indirect effects on physical health

Although as we have mentioned, it is believed that children are less physically affected by the coronavirus, the truth is that they may also suffer some negative consequences for your physical health including:

Delays in bringing children with illnesses or non-Covid-related conditions to the hospital or doctor for fear of the pandemic. In this way, however, increase the risks of possible negative effectseven serious of these conditions;

Delays at the time of pediatric reviews or even suspension of the same. This can also have negative effects since opportunities for early detection are lost of any anomaly or delays in development;

Vaccine delays or suspensions routine.

Indirect effects on mental and social health

In addition to the indirect effects on physical health, they can also come into play numerous factors that influence mental and social health and, in general, the well-being of children:

Higher levels of conflict with parents ; Increased domestic violence ; Increased economic uncertainty family ; Ddecreased quality (and in some cases the quantity) of foods, especially for families at risk of exclusion;

Increased time spent on digital displays and devices and one decreased physical activity ; Strong reduction in support for children with educational needs specials.

All of this can inevitably lead to decreased concentration ability of children and an increase in anxiety and childhood depression.

“We owe our children more careful research on the indirect effects of Covid-19 to make the decisions necessary to mitigate the negative consequences,” the study authors wrote, emphasizing that mitigation strategies could include:

Clear communications on the state of opening and operation of child health services;

Alternative methods, when possible, at hospital visits.

And of course necWe want to better understand how the virus contracts and spreads among children, to plan a safe return to school.