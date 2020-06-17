We have already seen everything that is known so far about macOS 10.16, but there is a very special fact. Something that at a technical level is of no importance but that we will end up repeating again and again every day: your name. After exhausting all the royalty-free feline names, you have to find a new iconic place in California.

Whatever they have decided in the marketing department, we won’t know until Monday. But as always, there are clues and memories from other years that can help us. Let’s review the possibilities.

Sequoia, Sonoma, Ventura … or maybe Avalon?

Apple has always brought some humor when it comes to revealing macOS names:

The Italian media MacityNet reviews the names that Apple has or has had registered under its ownership, which would be the most likely to be used:

macOS Sequoia

macOS Sonoma

macOS Fortune

The same medium places its bets on the table, already going to artificial rather than natural emblematic places:

macOS Golden Gate

macOS Cupertino

macOS Hollywood

macOS Nap

macOS Tahoe

macOS Redwood

macOS Long beach

macOS Big Sur

Another name that would make some sense is macOS Avalon. In the same way that we go from Yosemite to El Capitan, from Lion to Mountain Lion, from Leopard to Snow Leopard and from Sierra to High Sierra (that is, from one place to another that is within that place), we can pass from the island of Catalina to something that is part of it. And what is the name of the only city on the island? Avalon. The idea has been put forward at Macworld, although no rumor or copyright record supports it. But I insist: it makes sense.

And our bets? Well, personally I am more inclined towards natural places, following in the wake of what Apple has done to date since Mavericks:

Fortunately, Apple has California places to choose from for many years. While there are no more clues, we will have to wait and continue betting until Monday arrives.

