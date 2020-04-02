Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, Governor of the state of Jalisco, published a video on his social networks giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, it was announced that today, from 7:00 p.m., all activities considered non-essential in the state will be canceled.

He stated that the conference took place after meeting with Jalisco businessmen and unions. “We have an important message to give you on the scope of the health emergency. Listen to us #EnVivo and spread the word ”, he wrote.

Accompanied by the leaders business and union of Jalisco, affirmed that the state, not only by constitutional mandate but also in a “clear sign of solidarity and closing of ranks at the national level“, Will support the government of the republic during the fight against the health crisis experienced by the country and the world.

From the agreement, that establishes extraordinary actions to address the health emergency and that was published during the night of Tuesday, March 31, the process to implement the following points began. “It is a declaration of sanitary emergency due to force majeure“Said the Governor.

From 7:00 p.m. the City Councils and the State Government will begin to carry out supervision work to strengthen measures of social isolation, while it will only be allowed to carry out tasks within the activities considered essential.

For the moment there will be no curfew. “It is hoped not to reach” this situation, said Alfaro, in addition to mentioning that an agreement was reached with state entrepreneurs to take care of workers and that they do not lose jobs or their sources of income.

“The respectful call of the government, private initiative and unions to the President of Mexico to reconsider your endorsement of IP to face this circumstance. If the businessmen are showing will, the government of Mexico must propose an adequate route to do its part. We want to respectfully ask you to the request of the businessmen of this country be attended“Declared the Governor.

Among the essential activities include: work activities in the medical field and the health sector in the public and private fields; the public security and citizen protection; the sector of Justice; activities considered fundamental to the operation of the economy; the operation of social programs of the government; and the conservation and maintenance of the critical infrastructure like water, energy and drainage.

The essential activities are those of the sectors fundamentals of the economy: financial, tax collection, distribution and sale of energy, gas and gas stations, the generation and distribution of drinking water; the food and non-alcoholic beverages industry, food markets, supermarkets, supermarkets, grocery and prepared food sales, including restaurants.

Also the services of transport passenger and cargo; agricultural, fishing and livestock production; agribusiness, chemical industry, cleaning products, hardware stores, messaging services, guards in private security tasks; telecommunications and media; private emergency services, funeral and burial services; storage and cold chain services for essential supplies; Y Logistics (airports, ports and railways).

Nurseries and children’s stays, shelters, stays for older adults, and women’s care centers victims of violence they will also keep running. Those industries and businesses that do not comply with the decree will be sanctioned and closed through inspections carried out by the municipalities and the Secretary of Labor.

In another video, posted on his Twitter account earlier today, the governor met with the secretary of tourism of the state and presidents and presidents of the tourist municipalities of Jalisco: Atemajac, Jocotepec, Chapala, Cihuatlán, Talpa, La Huerta, San Sebastián del Oeste, Tapalpa, Mascota, Tequila, Mazamitla, La Manzanilla de la Paz, San Juan de los Lagos, Teuchitlán, and Cabo Corrientes.

“This is not a vacation, this is a national health emergency. Starting now, Jalisco’s tourist services, with everything and beaches, are canceled. We want that when this is over, that you are not missing and that no one else is missing. # QuédateEnCasa, listen to this message and share it ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

From the declaration of sanitary emergency that the federal government made, it warned all Jaliscienses that there will be no tourist services in the entire state. “The stage of social isolation cannot be transferred from their homes to tourist destinations,” he clarified. The measures involve the closure of hotels, bars, tours, tourist services, and state beaches.

Affirming that anyone who does not obey the rules observed by the state will be sanctioned, he also asked all those who “are making plans to cancel them” He exemplified with the pilgrimages to Talpa de Allende and San Juan, where the two most important religious centers of Jalisco are located and they will have control points so that trucks and tourist services do not arrive.

The Mexican health authorities reported this Wednesday that There are already 1,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 37 deaths, to which eight deaths were added in the last 24 hours. The mexican government decreed from this Monday the health emergency due to force majeure in one of the most decisive steps of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration to face the epidemic of COVID-19. In addition, the suspension of all non-essential activities, including those federal agencies, was extended until April 30.