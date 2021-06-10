These are the plans for Boba Fett and The Mandalorian

Two of the upcoming Disney + series, The Book of Boba Fett and the third season of The Mandalorian, are already preparing their releases.

Follow the news of the universe Star wars, since the premiere of two of his series is approaching, or the continuation of them, which have increased the hype. Fans have voiced their support for the franchise’s latest productions. The Mandalorian renewed for one more season and will have a spin-off.

The success of said delivery was above all expectations, for this reason the producer decided to give it a second part, which ended in an epic way with the unexpected return of Luke Skywalker. Furthermore, a post-credit scene created a sub-universe derived from this creation.

The latter refers to the sequence in which you see Boba fett (Temuera Morrison) Accompanied by Fennec shand (Ming. -Na Wen), his henchman. The two bounty hunters seize part of the cartel of the Hutt. After seeing this image, it was confirmed that the famous character will have a series for himself.

The Book of Boba Fett It became an equally expected reality, but not only that, but now it is more real than ever, since its filming was finalized. The process shows the commitment of Lucasfilm Y Disney for delivering more products to fans of the galactic saga.

What’s new?

However, this is not the only news related to the show, as fans wanted to know more about what could be expected of it. So things, Collider He expressed that, according to close sources, it can be asserted that this will be a spin-off of The Mandalorian, so several characters from the latter will return, starting with Shand.

In addition, it was commented that it will be part “2.5” of the program, so it is believed that it will connect the second and third seasons of it.

The recordings of the next part of The Mandalorian have not been able to start because the studios that will be used are being used to finish the filming of Obi-Wan. This conflict will lead to the start of the production of the first one for the end of this year or the beginning of 2022, leaving the premiere for the end of next year.

This and all the pieces of the Star Wars universe can be found on the Disney + platform.