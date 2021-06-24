These are the phones that Explica.co readers have bought the most

Phones from Xiaomi, Samsung and especially POCO sneak into this list of hits with which you can get ideas for your next smartphone.

Every day we echo the best offers on Amazon, a store where you can find good discounts for the best mobiles on the market. Today, we look back to see what they are the smartphones that our readers have bought the most during Prime Day 2021, a list that can serve as an orientation when buying your next terminal.

In the list of successes we find models of the most popular brands, such as Xiaomi and Samsung, although there is one that stands out very strongly: Pocophone. The manufacturer has launched smartphones with a spectacular value for money, and the public appreciates it by turning them into true best sellers. Without further ado, let’s find out which mobile phones have been most purchased by Explica.co readers in Amazon, Y its main characteristics.

POCO X3 Pro

The POCO X3 Pro is the best-selling mobile of Prime Day, and also the most purchased by our readers. First, equip a screen 6.67-inch IPS, Full HD + and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Terminal performance is fast and powerful with whatever task you ask of it.

In terms of cameras, the POCO X3 Pro has four: 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It is also very advanced in autonomy, with a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge that easily reaches the day of use even if you use the 120HZ screen.

POCO X3 NFC

Although it is inferior to the Pro version, the POCO X3 NFC is also a success on Amazon, offering a very attractive value for money. Its screen is IPS technology, 6.67 inches, Full HD + and 120 Hz refresh rate. It also offers solvent performance thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, especially focused on gaming. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with Android 11 upgrade available.

Its main camera is 64 MP, and works alongside a 13 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It stands out again with its autonomy, with a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge which also exceeds the day of use with 120 Hz activated.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The top 3 is completed by the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, a success after the substantial price drop from its original 349 euros. It has a screen that looks very good, with IPS technology, 6.49 inches, Full HD + and 90 Hz refresh rate. Your processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, with 6 GB of RAM, and offers good user performance. Its software is OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10, but with update to Android 11.

The quadruple rear camera of the smartphone is led by a 64 MP main, also with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP monochrome sensor. Its 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, ensures up to 8 hours of active screen. We must also add that it integrates a double stereo speaker that sounds very, very good.

Samsung Galaxy Note20

In the ranking of mobile phones most purchased by Explica.co readers, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sneaks in, something understandable if we mention that it was cheaper than ever during Prime Day. It is a high quality phone, with a screen Super AMOLED, 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution. The processor that brings it to life is the Samsung Exynos 990, from which you can demand any task, as it will execute it with all its power and speed.

The Galaxy Note 20 mounts a triple rear camera: 12 MP main, 12 MP wide angle and a 64 MP zoom camera. As for its battery, it has a capacity of 4,300 mAh and is compatible with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G has starred in one of the most succulent offers of the Prime Day, being available in a pack together with the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S for 500 euros less. It equips a spectacular IPS screen of 6.67 inches, with Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Your processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, all a power insurance. Its operating system, MIUI 12 based on Android 10, can now be upgraded to Android 11.

64 MP is the main rear camera of the Mi 10T 5G, along with a 13 MP ultra wide angle and 5 MP macro. Autonomy is more than assured, with a huge 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. As we say, the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G has lowered its price in a pack that also contained the Mi Electric Scooter 1S, and the truth is that this couple has been very successful among our readers.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The Pro version also had a lot of following among readers, and it is a very advanced model. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has the same screen: IPS of 6.67 inches, with Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 It is the processor of this Mi 10T Pro, which you can use to run the heaviest apps and games without lags or overheating.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is more advanced in terms of photography, as it integrates a 108 MP main camera with which quality photographs are assured. Repeat the bet on autonomy, with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

OnePlus 8T 5G

The OnePlus 8T is also on the list of most purchased by Explica.co users, and it is all explained by the price drop it experienced during Prime Day. Despite being from 2020, the OnePlus 8T is still a great mobile with a screen 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD with 120 Hz refresh rate. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is in command, so you can expect the best performance.

It has a configuration of four rear cameras formed for 48 megapixel main sensor, a 16 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. Its battery is 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charge, so you hardly need half an hour to fully charge it.

iPhone 12

The surprise is given by the iPhone 12, which has also been on sale during Prime Day 2021. It has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a very comfortable size when compared to other popular 6.5-6.6-inch models on the market. In command is a Apple A14 processor, a real beast to execute everything you ask.

The iPhone 12 has one of the best photographic systems of the moment, with a 12 MP dual camera that takes very good captures. Good autonomy is ensured with its 2,815 mAh battery, with wireless charging with MagSafe.

