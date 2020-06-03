The Undersecretary of Health indicated that there are four parameters, including the measurement of the intensity of confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, explained what are the parameters for the traffic light to change color in the states of the country.

“The parameters of the traffic light are four. One is the intensity of the epidemic manifested by the trend of casesthat is, if we have 10 today, tomorrow 15, 20, 40; there is an upward trend. Or there is a stable trend, 23, 24, 25; or there is a decrease, 40, 30, 20, 10, 2, 0 ”, he indicated from the National Palace.

Number two, López-Gatell said, is the hospitalization trend, if it reports an increase or remains stable or decreases. “This parameter and the third are extremely important because they express the challenge that the epidemic implies on the capacity of the health system to attend to all people who request it,” he said.

“The third is the absolute occupation of health units taken in all the federal entities, which are the final tables that we present every day since Phase 3 of hospital occupation began, and take into account both intensive care and general beds, and have different representations, 60% intensive therapy, and 40% general beds, “he said.

He added that the fourth indicator is the percentage of positivity that we present every week. And this percentage is an indirect representation of the epidemic activity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Different percentages of positivity will begin to emerge in the states as the intensity of virus spread changes and that other causes of respiratory infection that have been present all this time prevail over SARS-CoV-2.

“In summary, the idea of ​​the traffic light is to represent the epidemic event in a panoramic way, both in community cases and in hospital occupations,” he concluded.