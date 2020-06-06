Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa will stop trading next June 22 on the DAX 30 of Frankfurt as a consequence of the collapse of its actions in recent months and especially coinciding with the crisis caused by the coronavirus. However, the German company is not the only one watched by investors, who are also very vigilant about the evolution of other listed airlines such as Norwegian, Air France-KLM or IAG.

Lufthansa it has sunk since last January around 35% in the German parquet and accumulates a collapse in the last three years greater than 60%. In addition, the crisis caused by Covid-19 has had a strong impact on the company’s accounts, which has been forced to reach an agreement with the German Government to be rescued and to overcome the current difficult situation.

Diego Morín, analyst at IG Markets, remarks that “Lufthansa’s situation is complex, since the German State will become part of the company’s shareholding, which stands at 9,000 million euros. Its losses were very high, exceeding 2,000 million euros in the first quarter. Investors have punished the company for the high level of restructuring it must use to face its debts (loans and bonds).

In this way, after almost 32 years In the first stock league, Lufthansa, a founding member of the DAX in 1988, will be listed on the MDAX Midsize Companies Index.

Norwegian

However, Germany’s reference airline is not the only one going through a difficult time. The Norwegian listed Norwegian It is also going through a difficult situation on the stock market, and accumulates a collapse so far this year that almost reaches 90%. Its shares have gone from being worth 4.08 euros in the first month of the year, to 0.41 euros that are currently worth.

And it is that the low-cost airline reached an agreement with the Norwegian State by which it has been granted a credit guarantee for 3,000 million crowns (275 million euros) as part of a package of aid to the air sector due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Air France-KLM

The French-Dutch listed company has followed the same fate as some of its European counterparts and has also had to be rescued as a result of movement restrictions imposed on the coronavirus. The company is the airline with higher losses in the first quarter from among the four main European airlines (together Ryanair, IAG –Iberia, Vueling and British– and Lufthansa) and at the same time it is the one that It has received the largest public rescue of an air group in Europe.

On the other hand, their actions have fallen since last January around 45% in the Stock Market, despite the fact that this week alone they have rebounded approximately 30% driven by the opening of the tourism sector. «Air France-KLM is another company that has been punished on the stock market, despite the 11% rebound on Friday. Aid from the Macron government has given the company investors a break, “adds Morín.

IAG

In the case of the Anglo-Spanish airline IAG, the company has lost around 50% in the Spanish parquet in the last six months, and has also been severely affected by mobility restrictions imposed by the Government of Spain . In the last five days the company has rebounded 36%.

“Doubts in the airline sector have caused IAG to be in the spotlight, with Boris Johnson wanting to rescue and nationalize British Airways, which will force to review their flight plans from July with a possible quarantine of international passengers for 15 days, something that could generate investor distrust, “says Morín.