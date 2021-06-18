These are the official prices and availability of the renewed Xiaomi bargain mobile

Xiaomi surprised us this year by recovering one of its most successful models (according to Xiaomi itself) presenting a new Redmi Note 8 (2021) that took the witness of the first Redmi Note 8 (or Redmi Note 8T, as it reached the international market). Now it is finally confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 from 2021 arrives in Spain and we already know its price and availability.

As you might think, no matter how well the model worked, it has not been maintained as is and has been updated in several aspects, including part of the aesthetics. Of course, what is conserved is its competitive price, leaving below 200 euros and being a mid-range that does not cut precisely at all.

Redmi Note 8 2021 datasheet

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8 2021

SCREEN

IPS 6.3 inches (19.5: 9)

FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 px)

500 nits, 409 dpi

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Helio G85

Mali-G52

RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x

STORAGE

64GB / 128GB (microSD up to 256GB)

SOFTWARE

Android 11 + MIUI 12.5

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP UGA f / 2.2

2 MP (macro) f / 2.4

2 MP (depth) f / 2.4

FRONTAL CAMERA

13 MP, f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,000 mAh + fast charge 18 W

CONNECTIVITY

Dual 4G, BT 4.2, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

Infrared port, rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158.3 x 75.3 x 8.35 mm

190 g

PRICE

179.99 euros (4 GB + 64 GB)

159 euros from June 21 to June 27

Redmi Note 8 2021

4GB + 64GB, White Moonlight

It shows, it feels, Redmi is present

With gradients and shiny back, The new Redmi Note 8 arrives to be placed in that fashion at the level of appearance but moving the rear camera module with respect to its predecessor. It is clear that it is a mobile from this well-known Xiaomi family with the brand both on the back and on the front frame (on the chin).

Speaking of the front, there it is located a 6.3-inch panel with FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,0808 pixels), protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and with up to 500 nits of brightness (typical). Crowned by a notch, yes (something that is almost vintage), but for the price of the mobile it is a more than worthy panel, seeing that it is made up of mobiles that aspire to be a more complete mid-range. Of course, being IPS the fingerprint reader is rear.

For those who use (or used) the previous Redmi Note 8, comment that the dimensions are practically the same (with negligible variations), keeping the weight of 190 grams (In fact, it was 192 on the original Redmi Note 8). The infrared port and the 3.5-millimeter minijack are also conserved, the first quite a brand of the house of Xiaomi.

And now with MediaTek

In the processor we see that MediaTek has been trusted on this occasion, opting for the appealed Helio G85. Regarding the memories, we see that changes are also experienced, raising the minimum to the 4 GB of RAM LPDDR4x, reaching Spain at the moment the 64 GB version and having a tray for a microSD.

The mobile is dualSIM and comes with MIUI 12.5 on Android 11. We had the doubt if the international version would come with NFC, but it is confirmed that this mobile does not integrate it.

The battery stays in the 4,000 mAh, thus surely contributing to the fact that the weight has not increased (as well as the thickness). Fast charging also 18 watts, including a 22.5 watt charger in the box.

Regarding the cameras, the specifications are basically the same that we saw in its predecessor (and that good, we see in many phones today). They are as follows:

48 megapixel main sensor (1/2 inch, 0.8 μm pixels) with f / 1.79 aperture lens. Ultra wide-angle camera with 8 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view (102 degrees effective for distortion correction). 2 megapixel sensor for macro camera, with f / 2.4 aperture lens. 2 megapixel sensor for depth, with f / 2.4 aperture lens. Front camera: 13 megapixel sensor and lens with f / 2.0 aperture.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 will be available from Monday June 21. It will start with a launch promotion, so that until Sunday June 27 it will be 159 euros, being available on Amazon, PC Compontentes and the Xiaomi website.

As of June 28, the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be in 179.99 euros (only in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage). It will be available in the colors Space Black, Neptune Blue and Moonlight White.

Redmi Note 8 2021

4GB + 64GB, White Moonlight